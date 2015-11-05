Newspaper headlines: 'Bomb alert' grounds UK-Egypt flights

One story dominates Thursday's front pages, after the UK said it believed the Egypt plane crash last weekend may have been caused by an explosive device - and then halted flights to and from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

"Downing Street now shares the US government's belief that the bombing was almost certainly carried out by IS or its supporters," says the Sun.

No 10's claim, and its immediate move to suspend flights, "caused a diplomatic row on the eve of a visit to Britain by President Sisi of Egypt", says the Times.

It is an "unprecedented step" Britain has taken, suggests Independent senior travel editor Simon Calder, by "saying to another Government: we do not trust your airport security".

In its leader column, the Daily Mirror urges David Cameron to "read the riot act" to Mr Sisi when the pair meet for Downing Street talks.

"The Egyptian authorities must shoulder part of the responsibility for the disaster," the Mirror argues.

Britain's position on the Russian Airbus crash will also, says the Sun, "come as a deep embarrassment" to Vladimir Putin, who "is desperate not to link the tragedy to his new ground-and-air offensive in nearby Syria".

But if the disaster is shown to be the work of Islamic State militants, the Russian president "will come under massive pressure to respond, forcefully and visibly, against the perpetrators", writes the Telegraph's Roland Oliphant, in Moscow.

The analyst recalls that "many of Russia's most respected political experts warned that just such a dramatic act of terror could drag the country deeper into the war in Syria than Mr Putin at first intended".

Tourism 'crown jewel'

A number of papers suggest the most likely tactic terrorists may have employed is an explosive device hidden in luggage - similar, says the Times, "to that hidden in a radio-cassette player that destroyed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie in 1988".

Zack Gold, an expert on Sinai security, says in the Guardian that a bomb is more likely to have been slipped onto the plane by an airline or airport worker, "or someone who managed to sneak into the airport", rather than a passenger having smuggled it past security.

"You pass three or four security checks normally, plus an additional one for British flights - so that's five security X-rays and screenings," says a source inside Sharm el-Sheikh airport. "It would be incredibly hard to put a bomb on the plane."

However, British holidaymaker Paul Hurry, who returned from Sharm el-Sheikh last month, tells the Mirror: "It was a joke, security was non-existent.

"The X-ray machines you walk through weren't working properly. There was nobody going through any hand luggage either."

The Times examines how Sharm el-Sheikh had been a small pocket of security in that part of Egypt due to a "ring of steel" - a 12-mile fence - thrown around it after bombings in 2005.

The paper says the resort had "stood out like an emerald green speck on the Foreign Office's map of the Sinai peninsula" while "the rest of South Sinai province glowed orange, warning against all but essential travel".

Renowned for its five-star hotels and coral reef scuba diving, Sharm attracts 900,000 British tourists a year, as well as many more from Russia and Germany.

If the 224 deaths in last Saturday's air disaster are shown to be the result of a terrorist attack, it "would wreck the crown jewel in Egypt's tourist industry".

'Rip-offs' and Christmas

There's a couple of bits of bad news for motorists in Thursday's papers, a number of which cover a plan by Bedfordshire Police to fine drivers going even 1mph over the 70mph limit on a section of the M1.

Police and Crime Commissioner Olly Martins is said to have come up with the idea to raise revenue for the cash-strapped force.

He tells the Telegraph: "If it is a question of reducing the force by 25 officers or introducing this scheme, then I am going to go for this every time."

The Sun points out that the plan "goes against a pledge on the force's own website" not to use safety cameras to "rake in funds".

The paper is also among those to carry the story of a chip shop owner who has "lost his battle over 'rip-off' parking charges" in the Supreme Court.

The "landmark ruling" could, suggests the Times, "open the floodgates for... similar charges to boost profits" being imposed for the likes of missed dental appointments and abusing hotel wi-fi.

Meanwhile, already speeding towards us is Christmas, with this year's predictions by the Toy Retailers Association for the season's top sellers covered in a number of papers.

While film and TV tie-ins to the likes of Star Wars and Frozen are due to dominate, the Times reports: "Christmas will have a retro feel this year as children shun technology in favour of toys they can pick up and play with."

Another old-fashioned item surviving modern threats to its existence is, reportedly, the slipper - sales of which are booming, according to the Telegraph, despite "a rise in shag-pile carpets and underfloor heating".

