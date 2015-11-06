Newspaper headlines: Spy claims and 'designer cells' baby

The crash of a Russian passenger jet in Egypt on Saturday continues to make headlines, with papers commenting on the causes and consequences.

The Times and the Telegraph both say British spies have intercepted messages from Islamic State (IS) militants suggesting a bomb was smuggled on to the plane.

Thousands of Britons stuck in Sharm el-Sheikh are due to fly home today, but hold luggage will be transported separately - and the Telegraph says this "suggests officials fear a bomb was smuggled into the hold" inside checked luggage.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Michael Burleigh says that - if a bomb downed the plane - it raises the question of whether those responsible found "a new way to smuggle such a device on board".

Image copyright AFP Image caption The papers have differing views on Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi's UK visit

Several papers focus on international tensions following the crash, with the Independent saying it has made Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi's visit to the UK "uncomfortable".

It says David Cameron's decision to suspend flights between the UK and Sharm el-Sheikh caused "diplomatic embarrassment" - but the UK government had "no choice".

However, the paper criticises Mr Cameron for "playing host to President Sisi at all", accusing him of "cosying up to dictators".

The Times strikes a milder tone, saying Britain must be a "critical friend". It says Egypt has a "special value" to Britain, but President Sisi's "polarising policies have created a breeding ground for more political violence".

The Telegraph looks to the bigger nations, saying the "concerted and co-ordinated might" of the US and Russia are needed to defeat IS.

Russia now faces a difficult situation, according to Simon Tisdall in the Guardian, as its military intervention in Syria has put it "directly in the line of fire" of IS.

Miracle cure?

The papers seem divided on whether the cancer treatment given to one-year-old Layla Richards is a "miracle".

The Express, the Sun and the Mirror think so - but the Times calls it "pioneering" and the Independent quotes doctors who call it "almost a miracle".

All agree that the "designer" immune cell therapy which has put her "on the way to being cured" represents a potential breakthrough.

But Dr Matt Kaiser, writing in the Daily Mirror, sounds a note of caution, saying large clinical trials are now needed to answer questions about effectiveness, side-effects and "which patients are most likely to benefit".

What the commentators say

'Fury, dismay... and joy'

The Financial Times leads with news that the Bank of England "would consider making it harder for lenders to extend credit, in order to prevent a recovery fuelled by historically low interest rates from becoming dangerously unbalanced".

The paper reports the bank's governor, Mark Carney, "did not indicate which tools he had in mind to rein in credit".

It also says new forecasts suggest interest rates may not rise until 2017.

Many economists were expecting a rise by mid 2016, but the paper says the bank is "right to err on the side of keeping rates on hold".

The Express takes a different approach, saying savers "reacted with fury and dismay" to the likely delay in a rate rise. But it also reports "homeowner joy" that interest rates will stay low.

The Mail leads with "fury" over police forces "pocketing millions of pounds" from motorists.

It says fines go directly to the government - so forces are "undercutting" these and offering places on speed awareness courses instead.

The Matt cartoon in the Telegraph features a policeman telling a driver: "You were persistently driving below the speed limit. Do you want us to starve?"

Film fans 'scattered'

Several papers carry pictures of a police car reportedly set on fire during a protest in London.

The car was "set alight by masked protesters" during one of dozens of events held worldwide "in support of anti-capitalist collective Anonymous", the Telegraph reports.

"At one point," the Daily Star says, "film fans scattered as protesters approached them" outside the premiere of the new Hunger Games film in Leicester Square.

The Daily Mail reports on violence in the film itself, complaining about the 12A classification it has been given.

"With a bombing of families, monsters eating people alive and a public execution, it hardly seems ideal viewing for children," it says.

Gentler viewing for children might come from the growing British institution of the Christmas TV advert, which features in several of the papers.

"Hankies at the ready as stores decide it's Christmas," says the Guardian, as it reports that John Lewis's Christmas advert will feature a "lonely old man living in a crater on the moon". Other Christmas ads are available.

Defending Christmas with his life - according to the Times - is Valderrama, one of a pair of alpacas drafted in to protect turkeys on an Aberdeenshire farm.

"Alpacas have been known to trample foxes to death," the paper notes.

And staying with the Christmas theme, the Sun reports on a Tesco job advert for a "Christmas tree light untangler".

The successful applicant, it says, "will be trained to unravel three metres of lights in three minutes".

Making people click

