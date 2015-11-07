Newspaper headlines: Missile 'dodge' and Egypt 'retaliation'

A week after a Russian passenger jet came down in Egypt, the crash and its effects still dominate the headlines.

The Daily Mail reports that a UK flight "took evasive action" after the pilot spotted a missile on the approach to Sharm el-Sheikh in August. The missile came "within 1,000 feet" of the Thomson flight from London Stansted, the paper says.

It quotes a UK government spokesman who says the incident was "not a targeted attack and was likely to be connected to routine exercises being conducted by the Egyptian military".

Writing about last Saturday's crash, the Sun says messages intercepted by US spies reveal British extremists discussed an "infiltrator" at Sharm el-Sheikh airport "minutes" after the Russian plane came down. It is the "first link between the attack and British extremists", the paper says.

The Times reports on Russia's decision to cancel flights to Egypt, saying it comes amid "growing alarm at the probability that a deliberate act caused the crash". Russia's move is a "remarkable about-turn just a day after Russian politicians and media berated Britain for halting flights", Tom Parfitt writes.

The Financial Times says the cancellation of Russian flights "vindicates" David Cameron's earlier decision to stop UK planes.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Several papers report on UK tourists waiting for flights home from Sharm el-Sheikh

Efforts to get UK tourists home from Sharm el-Sheikh feature heavily in most of the papers - with the headline "Sharmbles" used more than once.

Egypt has been accused of sabotaging the UK's rescue efforts in "retaliation" for Mr Cameron "casting doubt on the country's air safety record", the Telegraph reports.

The Daily Mirror says Friday's attempt to get 20,000 people home "ended in chaos", with several planes "refused permission to land" and 17,000 tourists still "stuck in the resort". It also quotes a passenger who says his flight was escorted by "10 or 15" fighter jets as it departed Sharm el-Sheikh for Gatwick.

There were "angry scenes" at the Egyptian airport after "only eight out of 29 planned flights were cleared to fly", the Guardian says.

Max Hastings, writing in the Mail, warns that "tourist terrorism is here to stay", adding that many nations are "woefully unprepared to provide security".

In the Independent, Simon Calder says last Saturday's crash could lead to "radical changes in airport safety". One option, he says, is to make passengers identify their checked bags at the aircraft before they are loaded on.

Christmas in space

Image copyright EPA

The festive diet of a British astronaut features in the Times, which says a "small uncrewed spacecraft" will dock with the International Space Station next month carrying - among other things - a Christmas pudding.

It will be eaten by former helicopter test pilot Maj Tim Peake - the "first ever government-backed British astronaut" - who will blast into orbit on 15 December, the paper says.

The Telegraph also picks up the story, with more details of Maj Peake's surprising Christmas menu. It says he will "wake up to a bacon buttie by Heston Blumenthal" and will also eat a "rocket lolly" of tomato soup and an Eton mess.

The Express calls Maj Peake an "inspiration" and says that, as a role model, he is "truly out of this world". Although strictly speaking he isn't yet.

What the commentators say

'Laughing at the law'

The Sun's front page headline is "Animals" - and it reports that "anarchist thugs" injured six police horses during anti-capitalist protests in London on Thursday.

One of the horses is "feared blinded" after being injured during the so-called Million Mask March, the Daily Star says.

The Mail's headline on the story is "Laughing at the law". It says three suspected rioters "whooped with delight" after walking free from court on Friday.

The Express also takes a dim view of what it calls "thuggish marchers", saying: "If the protesters cannot behave like civilised human beings then they should not be allowed to hold this [annual] rally."

Image copyright PA

The case of Lord Lucan

Lord Lucan is to be officially "presumed dead", the Independent reports. The peer's disappearance in 1974 coincided with the death of the family's nanny, Sandra Rivett, who had been battered with a lead pipe.

The paper says Lord Lucan's son, George Bingham, placed a "low-profile notice in a local newspaper last month" announcing that he was seeking a death certificate for his father. The 21-day deadline for any objections has now passed, the paper says.

But the Mail announces a twist in the tale - saying Miss Rivett's son, Neil Berriman, lodged a "last-minute formal objection".

"If Lord Lucan is still alive, he should be prosecuted," Mr Berriman tells the paper.

Tarts, muggles and Bond

Among the more unusual gems in Saturday's papers is a vow from Environment Secretary Liz Truss to - in the words of the Sun's headline writers - "protect our tarts".

Ms Truss, the paper says, wants foods including Blackpool rock and Bakewell tarts to have their names "protected like Champagne to protect them from cheap imitations".

Speaking of imitations, the Guardian bears unhappy news for Harry Potter purists. It reports a claim that the word "muggle" (meaning non-magical folk) will be replaced by "no-maj" (short for "no magic) in the forthcoming US film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Continuing with the film theme, the Star reports that Daniel Craig's future as James Bond is "in the hands of a surgeon" as the actor awaits a knee operation. He could "bow out as Bond if it is not a success", it says.

