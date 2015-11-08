Newspaper headlines: Egypt airport claims and 'secret EU deal'

A CCTV station at Sharm el-Sheikh airport was "routinely abandoned", the Independent says, as the newspapers continue to report on last weekend's plane crash in Egypt.

An anonymous source tells the paper the CCTV cameras were supposed to be monitoring baggage handlers, and adds that many of the airport's cameras are broken.

The Express carries another worrying claim - that Islamic State (IS) militants have a "network of insurgents working in bars, restaurants and hotels across Sharm el-Sheikh".

The paper also reports that intelligence experts think British extremists brought down the Russian jet, saying spies heard jihadists with Birmingham and London accents "celebrating moments after the explosion".

The Daily Star says "UK nuts" made a bomb which brought the plane down.

The Sunday Times has a different report from intelligence officials, saying the "suspected mastermind" of the crash has been identified as an Egyptian cleric who leads an IS offshoot.

A "fundamental overhaul" of global airport security is now required, industry experts tell the Observer. Issues to be examined include airport staff reaching airside without adequate security checks, the paper says. It also reports that all Sharm el-Sheikh airport staff who came into contact with the Russian jet will be investigated by Egyptian security officials.

Meanwhile, British tourists stuck in the resort are running out of money and "life-saving medicine", the Sunday People says. According to the paper, officials say it could take 10 days to get the remaining 16,000 UK visitors home.

The Sun also reports on stranded tourists, saying they face "two more weeks in hell". Some say they have no cash for food or water, the paper adds.

Skilled migration

The Telegraph leads on a "secret" EU plan to offer African countries "cash and visas" to take back some of the migrants who have crossed the Mediterranean to Europe this year. It says the deal would include offering an "open door" to Europe for thousands of African students, doctors and entrepreneurs.

The paper's chief foreign correspondent, David Blair, criticises the scheme, saying it has "almost no bearing on the real world" and amounts to a "manifesto for depriving Africa of its most highly skilled and expensively trained citizens".

The departure of skilled workers may also be a problem for Britain, with the Mirror warning of an "exodus" of doctors. In the last seven weeks 5,301 doctors have requested permission to work abroad, the paper says, adding that "junior doctors have been pushed over the edge by Jeremy Hunt's hated contract changes".

In a comment piece, the People criticises the government's plans and says Mr Hunt "has only himself to blame" for doctors heading overseas.

The Observer interviews three doctors who have moved to Australia - under the headline "more cash, fewer hours, less pressure".

Meanwhile, the Mail takes aim at "militant junior doctors" who it says plan to "con patients and cripple the NHS" with a mass strike.

A jewel in Britain's crown could also be on its way overseas - as the Sun reports the Queen is facing a legal battle over a £100m diamond which is part of the Crown Jewels. India claims the Koh-i-Noor gem was stolen by the British after the colonisation of Punjab, the paper explains.

The Mail says "Bollywood stars and businessmen have united" to begin legal proceedings over the 105-carat diamond, which is set in the crown worn by the Queen Mother at the coronation of her husband and then her daughter.

BBC loses its Voice

Hit series The Voice will move to ITV from the BBC, the Daily Star reports, saying the "hard-up corporation" refused to enter a bidding war to keep it.

It is a "bitter blow" for the BBC, the Mail says, as the show's success came at a time when it was struggling to develop new Saturday night formats.

According to the Express, ITV is "desperate to gain a new Saturday hit following The X Factor's dismal performance this year".

Also in search of new popularity is the sport of cricket which, according to the Telegraph, is being promoted in the US by two of the game's greats - Shane Warne and Sachin Tendulkar.

The fortunes of cricket across the Atlantic have declined ever since the first international match was played there in 1833, the paper reports, but now Warne and Tendulkar think the time is right to bowl over some new fans.

Sickness, poshness and polar bears

The Independent warns readers of "sickies you'd be ill advised to pull", reporting on survey results that suggest UK employers and workers think vomiting is the most legitimate reason to call in sick.

Being stressed or depressed earns far less sympathy, the paper says, as fewer than 20% of people surveyed felt those were good enough reasons to stay at home.

Staying with work-related troubles, the Times says it "pays to be posh", as people from "humble backgrounds" in higher managerial and professional jobs earn 16% less than those who were born into privilege. The class pay gap is worth an average of £7,350 a year, it says.

Polar bears are not among the hazards most of us encounter at work, but the Mail reports on a BBC wildlife producer who had a "very close shave" with a 7ft bear. It says the animal repeatedly smashed into the cabin where Sophie Lanfear was staying during filming of the TV series The Hunt.

"It was a narrow escape for Sophie and her crew as the half-ton beast rampaged through their possessions and devoured their food supply... save for a jar of Marmite," the paper adds.

