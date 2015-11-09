Newspaper headlines: Corbyn row and Remembrance Sunday

Jeremy Corbyn makes the front pages of several papers due to what the Daily Telegraph calls a "war of words" with the UK's top military commander.

The paper says General Sir Nicholas Houghton launched a "stinging attack" on the Labour leader over his stance that he would never use Britain's nuclear weapons.

Mr Corbyn responded by accusing the military of interfering in democracy, the Metro reports. It says he has called on Defence Secretary Michal Fallon to "take action" against the general.

The Daily Mirror says Sir Nicholas was "terribly ill-advised", adding that "both democracy and the military are jeopardised when generals take sides in public debates".

The Express agrees that the military should remain politically neutral - but it says Sir Nicholas was "right to warn us about the dangers" of Mr Corbyn becoming prime minister.

The Sun takes a similar line, saying it is "not keen on unelected generals spouting off about politics" but the general's comments were unarguable facts on a matter central to UK defence.

The paper gives more attention to what it calls Mr Corbyn's refusal to bow after laying a wreath for Remembrance Sunday. Its front page lead - headlined "Nod in my name" - says the Labour leader "gave only a slight nod".

The Telegraph takes a more forensic approach, with side-by-side photos which it says show Mr Corbyn bowed his head by about 10 degrees. It quotes an etiquette expert who says this "slight tip forward" was not really appropriate for the occasion.

Remembrance services feature heavily in the papers, many of which carry pictures of two injured servicemen who laid wreaths. "True grit" is the headline for the Star, alongside photos of Sergeant Rick Clement and Ben Parkinson, who were both severely injured by bombs in Afghanistan.

The Express praises the "brave steps" of the men, who laid wreaths in Doncaster and Blackpool.

What the commentators say

Sharm holidays

Airlines and tour operators are offering cheap flights and half-price holidays in Sharm el-Sheikh, the Independent says. Anyone taking up the deals could arrive at an airport where thousands of UK tourists are trying to leave, the paper adds.

The i says airlines are ignoring a Foreign Office order to suspend flights, following the crash of a Russian jet in Egypt on 31 October.

The Telegraph says package holidays to the resort may not resume until next summer unless tour operators are assured the airport is "secure from infiltration by jihadists".

A global shake-up of airport security could lead to delays for passengers, according to the Times. Experts believe certain items could be banned on planes and extra hand luggage checks could be introduced, the paper adds.

Farewell Downton

The end of the final series of Downton Abbey receives warm praise in several papers, with the Mail giving it a five-star rating and saying the programme "set a new standard". It managed to "tie up five years of television history, and a decade-and-a-half of family saga, in three minutes flat", Christopher Stephens writes.

In the Telegraph, Allison Pearson says Downton's sign-off was a "triumphant return to form".

But the Sun's Ally Ross says "huge chunks" of the final series were dull and two incidents designed to wake viewers up "led nowhere and added nothing". He says the drama had "slipped into soap" and its end came a couple of series too late - though he accepts his verdict is slightly harsh.

Downton fans may get something to ease the pain of its passing - as its creator Julian Fellowes has "hinted at a film", the Times says.

Eye-catching headlines

Royal Mail bites back at village after dog attacks postwoman - post will not be delivered to residents of a Welsh village after a dog attacked a Royal Mail worker, the Telegraph reports.

- post will not be delivered to residents of a Welsh village after a dog attacked a Royal Mail worker, the Telegraph reports. Love me dough - the Mirror says a guitar used by John Lennon to record famous Beatles songs has been sold for £1.6m in California.

- the Mirror says a guitar used by John Lennon to record famous Beatles songs has been sold for £1.6m in California. Airport for Nessie - Inverness Airport should be renamed Loch Ness International, according to a Member of the Scottish Parliament quoted in the Daily Star.

- Inverness Airport should be renamed Loch Ness International, according to a Member of the Scottish Parliament quoted in the Daily Star. After 44 years, America is ready to stomach haggis - a Scottish delegation in the US appears confident of overturning a ban on haggis imports imposed in 1971, the Times reports.

EU 'fretting'

A "crisis of confidence" is affecting UK foreign policy, according to a report quoted in the Guardian. It says successive prime ministers have shied away from significant foreign policy engagements, leaving Britain "self-absorbed and insular".

And it says "constantly fretting" about the UK's status in the EU restricts what the country can achieve.

The Mail comments on Britain's future in the EU, saying David Cameron must demand "truly meaningful reforms" backed by a genuine threat to leave. It says Britain has never had a stronger hand at the negotiating table than it does now.

The Independent disagrees, saying Mr Cameron must choose his words with care. If a reform deal cannot be reached, a UK exit from the EU will become a "real danger", it says.

The paper features a cartoon of Mr Cameron sweating and walking towards an exit door, saying: "Don't make me do it... I mean it, I will... don't say I didn't warn you... I'm getting closer."

In other political news, the Financial Times says low interest rates have handed George Osborne a windfall which he could use to soften the impact of planned tax credit changes. But the Mirror says the chancellor will reject calls to ease the pace of his "brutal cuts".

Commuter culture

Image copyright PA

Almost 900,000 British workers spend at least three hours a day commuting - up from 500,000 a decade ago - the Times reports. Experts put the changing picture down to population growth and people being priced out of town and city centres, it adds.

The Telegraph has good news for those who commute by train, as it reports a study which suggests taking public transport instead of driving cuts risks of diabetes, high blood pressure and being overweight. It says the results of three studies suggest walking - and eating packed lunches - is good for us. Though not necessarily at the same time.

Women reading the Independent on the way to work may be disappointed to discover that, from today, they are "working for free until next year". The paper explains that it's Equal Pay Day - the point in the year when women are said to effectively stop earning due to the average 14% pay gap between men and women.

