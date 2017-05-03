Newspaper headlines: May's 'bloody difficult woman' claim

The Financial Times believes the EU has raised the UK's Brexit bill to a gross payment of up to 100bn euros.

The FT says EU negotiators have revised their initial calculations to maximise the liabilities that Britain is asked to cover, including post-Brexit farm payments and EU administration fees in 2019 and 2020.

It believes the hefty bill represents one of the biggest early obstacles to a smooth Brexit, although it acknowledges the final bill would be reduced in net terms to 55bn euros to 75bn euros as the UK received its share of EU spending and repaid loans.

The Guardian says the government is bracing itself for more tensions over Brexit.

It reports that EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier is preparing to warn that the UK will have to go to the European Court of Justice to resolve disputes about the terms of the divorce deal.

The paper has seen a draft negotiating text that suggests the court will be Brussels' arbiter of choice to settle rows over money or EU citizens' rights once Britain leaves.

A week ago, Theresa May had dinner with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker at Downing Street - and the fallout continues.

The Financial Times feels the leak about the meeting could be a useful reality check against the overly optimistic expectations within the government.

The Daily Telegraph detects signs of a deliberate attempt to influence the general election.

The Daily Mail thinks there is an air of desperation about the insults from Eurocrats in their bid to undermine the prime minister over Brexit.

The verdict on shadow ome secretary Diane Abbott's radio interview about the cost of Labour's plans to recruit 10,000 new police officers is scathing, with the Daily Mail asking: "Was it the worst interview ever?"

The paper talks of her humiliation as she made excruciating bungles.

The Daily Star believes it was toe-curling, while the Daily Mirror says it descended into farce.

For the Daily Telegraph, her hapless performance proved Labour was not up to the job.

We wish we could just laugh at the jaw-dropping incompetence, argues the Sun, but she is a contender to be home secretary within five weeks.

Such interviews may be amusing on the day, concludes the Times, but whenever bogus pledges are exposed it dents voters' already fragile trust in those who govern them.

The Daily Telegraph reports that diesel drivers will be offered compensation to scrap, or "retrofit", polluting vehicles.

It says it has learned the government will publish its new air quality strategy on Friday, which will include a diesel scrappage scheme.

Under the Conservatives' proposals, car owners will only be able to qualify for money if their diesel vehicles are old enough and registered at an address where air pollution is already at dangerous levels.

The Guardian has bad news for people who enjoy English wine.

Vineyards are reporting "catastrophic" crop damage after last week's frost.

The chief executive of an estate in Surrey says up to three-quarters of its crop was damaged.

And the bad news for growers continues - some of France's most famous wine-making regions were also affected by the frosts and are expecting a poor year.