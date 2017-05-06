Newspaper headlines: Tory 'triumph' and Zoe Ball's 'torment'

Image caption The local elections dominate Saturday's front pages. The Times says the political map was "redrawn" on Friday with the results, where unexpected wins for the Conservatives in Labour areas coincided with UKIP's "near wipeout".

Image caption The Daily Mail hails a "Tory poll triumph", adding that Prime Minister Theresa May's party was "pummelling Labour and crushing UKIP". It is also one of the papers to feature Zoe Ball on its front page, after the TV presenter's boyfriend Billy Yates was found dead.

Image caption The i observes a "blue tide" sweeping across the UK in the wake of the local polls. It describes Tory victories in the West Midlands and Tees Valley mayoral elections as "shock wins" for the party.

Image caption The PM led her party to a "massive victory", the Telegraph reports, describing it as the "Great Tory rebirth". Footballer Ryan Giggs also features on the front page as he reveals he consulted a psychiatrist to help him deal with the impact of leaving Manchester United.

Image caption Mrs May says she is taking nothing for granted and still believes Labour could win the general election next month, the Guardian writes, despite a "stunning day" for the Conservatives in the local elections. JK Rowling also features on the front page, after fellow author Joanna Trollope criticised Ms Rowling's "insatiable" appetite for social media.

Image caption Mrs May is the "new Maggie" as she heads for a Margaret Thatcher-style election landslide in next month's general election, says the Daily Express.

Image caption The FT puts the "Tory advance" in the local elections down to Mrs May's decision to fight a "Brexit election". It also reports that retail veteran Archie Norman will become chairman of Marks and Spencer in a bid to revive the retailer.

Image caption The Sun leads on speculation that Billy Yates, Zoe Ball's boyfriend, killed himself. The pair had been together for six months, the paper reports.

Image caption The Mirror writes that the broadcaster is "devastated" by the death of Mr Yates, who was found dead in his flat on Thursday.

Image caption The Daily Star says Ms Ball spent Thursday night being comforted by friends after finding out about Mr Yates's death.

No one doubts the right of Prime Minister Theresa May to claim an emphatic win in the local elections. The Daily Telegraph calls the outcome a "massive victory" and the Sun says she "turned Britain blue". The i talks of a Tory "blue tide".

However, the Guardian looks at the maths and argues that Britain was, in fact, evenly-divided. The Conservatives and UKIP, it says, took 43% of the votes - while Labour and the Liberal Democrats received 45%. This leads the paper to conclude that "the country has not fallen in love with Mrs May".

The Daily Express believes that "the public has warmed" to the PM. But it, and others, explain that Mrs May's triumph has resulted from the "collapse" of the UKIP vote.

"UKIP died as a political force", says the i, while the Daily Mail apes the tone of an old-style announcement: "Today," it says, "the Mail is sad to report the death, at just 26, of one of the most effective forces ever to shake up British politics."

"UKIP disappeared", says the Telegraph, "and its vote went to the Conservatives." The Times calls UKIP "a gateway drug", saying it first drew votes away from Labour, then passed them on to the Tories.

Labour, says the Sun, had been in a panic about the rise of UKIP - now it looks set to panic about the consequences of the party's collapse.

Diesel drivers 'clobbered'

Few things, away from politics, receive much close attention - but the prospect of a crackdown on polluting diesel cars and vans has stirred up feeling.

The Daily Mirror worries that the government is about to "clobber" diesel vehicle owners with financial penalties. It points out that people bought them in good faith, many believing they were less damaging to the environment.

The Mail believes those owners were "monstrously misled and betrayed" by the Labour government. It warns its readers: "Never trust gimmick-prone politicians who tell you science is on their side."

An expert quoted in the i points out that modern diesel cars can be as clean as petrol engines anyway. As the Sun comments, it is not a problem that can be "sorted overnight".

Half of Saturday's papers use their front pages to report the death of the boyfriend of BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball.

The Express says the body of Billy Yates was found at his flat in south-west London. Several papers suggest he took his own life. The Star says Ms Ball has been left "heartbroken".

Say it out loud

Talking to yourself, reports the Telegraph, "may actually be a sign of intelligence." The paper says that researchers at Bangor University have found people who, for example, read instructions out loud actually perform the task they are engaged in better than those who stay silent.

"Speaking out loud", echoes the Mirror, "helps the brain to absorb material". The Mail adds the researchers think their study has shown that, far from being "the first sign of madness", talking to yourself is a way of using all the means at your disposal to increase your brain power.

