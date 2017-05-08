Newspaper headlines: 'Le Big Mac' wins and 'wonder' broccoli pill

  • 8 May 2017
Image caption Most papers lead on Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election. The Guardian says his win, based on projections from early counts, emerged from "anti-establishment" anger in the country, but says France remains divided.
Image caption France voted for a "strong and united Europe" by electing Mr Macron, writes the Daily Telegraph. The paper adds in an editorial that his win will offer "scant comfort" to Theresa May when it comes to Brexit negotiations.
Image caption "Le Big Mac" is the Metro's nickname for Macron, who on Sunday evening was "poised" to become France's youngest president. France had "turned a new page" according to the president-elect, the paper reports.
Image caption Emmanuel Macron has "ended decades of rule by established parties" in France, writes The Times. It also reports that claims up to 10,000 Britons had signed up to an online paedophile network before it was shut down by police.
Image caption Mr Macron’s “emphatic victory” is a “phenomenal achievement” for the former investment banker, the Financial Times reports. The paper says the campaign was “divisive and at times rancorous” but that a far-right vision of France failed to win.
Image caption The European Union breathed a "sigh of relief" after it became clear Mr Macron had beaten far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, writes the i.
Image caption Insurance customers pay up to £1,000 a year extra if they do not challenge renewal quotes or threaten to leave, the Daily Mail reports. The paper says insurers are effectively "levying loyalty penalties".
Image caption A "broccoli pill" could prevent tens of thousands of stroke deaths, says the Daily Express. It cites a study funded by the British Heart Foundation which recommends the “potent, statin-like tablet” is taken every day.
Image caption The Sun says that calls to 118 118, the directory enquiry line, cost up to £9 per call following a "series of sneaky price hikes".
Image caption The Mirror, citing a "gambling crisis in the game", leads on reports that an England footballer bet £500 on his own transfer.
Image caption Britain is on track to be hotter than Rome and the south of France this week as a "blast of warm air" increases temperatures, the Daily Star reports.

