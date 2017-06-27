Newspaper headlines: DUP deal dominates front pages

Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads on the deal between Theresa May's minority government and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). The paper says it has been claimed that the £1bn agreement to prop up the Conservative government could come at an even greater cost because the DUP will be "back for more".

Image caption The Times says Mrs May was accused of paying a "bung" to stay in office as she unveiled the deal with the DUP "which will mean English voters footing the bill". "After two weeks of negotiations the prime minister secured the support of the DUP's 10 MPs for votes on Brexit, budgets and national security, as well as a promise of backing in any confidence votes required to keep Mrs May in Downing Street," it reports.

Image caption The Guardian says Mrs May faced a fierce backlash from politicians in Scotland, Wales and parts of England after completing the deal. Political figures, says the Guardian, lined up to demand more money for their regions after the DUP agreed to a confidence and supply arrangement in return for the additional funding. This, notes the Guardian, is alongside relaxed spending rules relating to a further £500m previously committed.

Image caption The Daily Mirror pulls no punches. "PM's handshake of shame", "May's £1bn bribe to crackpots", and "grubby cash deal" are just some of the phrases it uses.

Image caption "Thanks a billion," exclaims the i. The paper says DUP leader Arlene Foster's MPs will back the government on the Queen's Speech, Budget and Brexit - but Labour claims the "shabby and reckless" agreement will put the peace process at risk.

Image caption In other news, the Metro says that more than three million EU citizens in the UK will be required to apply for ID documents to stay in Britain after Brexit. The paper says the government revealed that they will need "settled status" to keep the right to remain indefinitely.

Image caption The Daily Express carries research that suggests a straightforward stomach operation could provide a cure for Type 2 diabetes for millions of Britons. "The procedure - using a plastic liner in the gut - either cleared the condition or made its effect much milder," it says.

Image caption The Daily Mail claims that headteachers sent out anti-Conservative messages during the general election campaign in contravention of official guidance. One message warning of the "dreadful state" of education funding under Theresa May was sent by 3,000 schools across 14 counties, reports the Mail.

Image caption The Sun leads with a story about an affair between a prisoner and a prison officer. The Prison Service, says the Sun, is investigating.

Image caption In showbiz news, the Daily Star reports that the non-celebrity version of Big Brother could be taken off air. Fans say it is far too violent, according to the Star.

Many of the papers feature pictures of Theresa May and Arlene Foster after the DUP leader reached an agreement to support a minority Conservative government.

"Thanks a billion," is the i's headline, referring to the financial benefits that Northern Ireland will receive in the deal.

The Daily Mirror calls their photo a "handshake of shame" and accuses the prime minster of "blowing taxpayers money" with a "£1bn bribe to crackpots" to keep herself in power.

Its editorial concludes it "cements her place in history as the worst prime minister".

Image copyright AFP Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May and DUP leader Arlene Foster

The editorial in the Financial Times describes the deal as "squalid" and says Mrs May is now a prime minister "held to ransom by the DUP" - but it goes on to add that she has come up with "the least worst option to stay in power".

The Daily Telegraph says the money heading to Northern Ireland could be "just the start" and reports that the DUP has already hinted they will ask for more when the deal is renewed in two years time.

Cartoonist Matt combines this story with the Telegraph's front page picture of a new aircraft carrier.

He has drawn two figures on a ship's deck with one saying: "This isn't very impressive. Think how many DUP votes we could have bought with the money."

The case of a Sikh couple who were told they could not adopt a white child makes the front page of the Times.

The paper says Sandeep and Reena Mander, who were both born in Britain, have begun legal action after allegedly being told by an adoption agency they were the "wrong cultural heritage" and only white children were available.

The paper points out that government guidelines state a child's ethnicity should not be a barrier to adoption.

Their case has been backed by the Equality and Human Rights Commission and the couple tell the paper their local MP has been "very helpful" - and she happens to be Theresa May.

The Daily Mail's lead is a claim that headteachers tried to sway the general election with a "series of political messages" attacking Tory policies in the run-up to the vote on 8 June.

One warned of the "dreadful state" of education funding.

The paper's editorial says official letters and tweets were in clear breach of "purdah rules", that once an election is called public resources cannot be used to give one party an advantage.

It accuses teachers of abusing their position of trust.

Doctors and dentists want cigarette-style warnings on packets of sweets, according to the Sun.

The paper says it could mean pictures of rotten teeth and overweight children alongside messages such as: "Sugar can contribute to obesity and the need for fillings".

A third of children aged between two and 15 are overweight.

The measure is being discussed at the BMA conference in Bournemouth this week.

The i and the Mirror are among several papers to report an Edinburgh University study that found middle-aged male office workers spend more time sitting down than pensioners, with poor implications for their health.

Those aged 45 to 54 are seated for 7.8 hours a day, compared to 7.4 hours a day for the over 75s.

The research team told the Mirror that parts of the population were "dangerously sedentary".

According to the report, women across all age groups spend less time sitting down.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning