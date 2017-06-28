Newspaper headlines: 'May's top team splits over Brexit'

Image caption The Times says splits have emerged at the top of government after Brexit Secretary David Davis and Chancellor Philip Hammond set out alternative timetables for leaving the EU, with different timings for new customs arrangements, while Mr Hammond mocked Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's claim that the UK could "have our cake and eat it" after Brexit.

Image caption On the same story, the i says tensions were laid bare as senior ministers squared up in public over competing plans for the UK's future, the Brexit secretary was contradicted by Downing Street, and the chancellor warned the prime minister to steer clear of a hard "cliff-edge" Brexit and to protect British business.

Image caption The Daily Telegraph focuses on a warning by Bank of England boss Mark Carney that banks are "forgetting the lessons of the past" and risking a new financial crisis by allowing a sharp increase in car loans and credit card debt. He suggested that lenders were making it too easy to borrow money on the assumption that all-time low interest rates would continue indefinitely, adds the paper.

Image caption The Daily Express says government figures reveal that millions of Britons could be sleepwalking towards a poverty-stricken retirement. The nationwide study found that two in three of the country's 40 million adults have given no thought to the number of years they need to fund when they stop working, it explains.

Image caption The Financial Times says Brussels hit Google with a €2.42bn antitrust fine after a seven-year competition investigation concluded that the company had abused its near-monopoly in online search to "give illegal advantage" to its own shopping service. The FT calls it "a decision with potentially far-reaching implications for the tech sector and already-strained transatlantic relations".

Image caption The Guardian says that, according to a highly critical report, social mobility policies have failed to significantly reduce inequality between rich and poor despite two decades of interventions by successive governments. "The study, by the government's Social Mobility Commission, warns that without radical and urgent reform, the social and economic divisions will widen, threatening community cohesion and economic prosperity," it reports.

Image caption The Metro leads on gravely ill 10-month-old Charlie Gard after the European Court of Human Rights refused to intervene in his case. Charlie will be allowed to die as the decision leaves parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard with no further legal avenues open to them, says the Metro.

Image caption The Daily Mirror describes it as the "final heartbreak". Connie called the decision "upsetting", says the Mirror.

Image caption "Beyond satire!" exclaims the Daily Mail. The paper reports that two Romanian fugitives cannot be extradited from Britain until High Court judges in London have assurances that prison cells in the criminals' homeland are not too small.

Image caption The Sun's front page pictures a naked woman apparently having a "romp" in a fire engine. "Fire chiefs in Manchester are trying to discover the couple's identity after the snap was posted by a man claiming to be a fireman," says the Sun.

The Times leads with claims which appear in several papers that Theresa May's "top team" are split over Brexit

It says the prime minister appears to be struggling to contain differences between Brexit Secretary David Davis and Chancellor Philip Hammond.

And, it says, Mr Hammond mocked Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in a speech in Berlin.

The Daily Mail talks of top Tories turning on each other in a Brexit row, with Mr Davis accusing Mr Hammond of a lack of consistency and Mr Hammond taking a swing at Mr Johnson.

"Cabinet chaos on Brexit," is the headline in the i newspaper.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

The Daily Telegraph gives space on its front page to a warning from Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon that the UK could respond to future cyber attacks with air strikes.

He said such attacks "could invite a response from any domain - air, land, sea or cyberspace".

The Sun applauds Sir Michael and says the cyber threat is real.

But it has a question: "Will we be deploying our new £3bn aircraft carrier which uses the old, unsupported and eminently hackable Windows XP system?"

That is a reference to HMS Queen Elizabeth, which sailed from the Firth of Forth this week for sea trials.

Max Hastings, in the Daily Mail, says he is not impressed with the new pride and joy of the Royal Navy, calling it "a blunder" which "reflects delusions of grandeur".

He believes it got the go-ahead only because Gordon Brown became prime minister in 2007 and was "passionate about Scottish shipyards" and "creating jobs in marginal constituencies".

The Times worries about the UK's low troop numbers.

Aircraft carriers, it says, project prestige abroad - but Britain looks in danger of valuing prestige over security.

However, according to Con Coughlin in the Daily Telegraph, the new carrier demonstrates that, far from being a nation in retreat, the UK still takes its global responsibilities seriously.

The Times devotes a double page spread to coverage of the record £2.1bn fine imposed on Google by the European Commission.

It says US tech companies have long complained that the EU unfairly focuses on them about competition issues and tax - and Silicon Valley could lobby President Donald Trump to retaliate.

The Daily Mirror says the clampdown is about more than just Google.

It is about the dominance of US goliaths, including Apple and Amazon, a battle by Brussels to rein them in and how Washington and Mr Trump will respond.

According to the Daily Express, government figures reveal that millions of Britons could be sleepwalking towards a poverty-stricken retirement.

A study by the Office for National Statistics found that two in three of the UK's adults have given no thought to the number of years they need to fund when they stop working.

The paper talks of Britain's "growing pensions timebomb".

Finally, the Daily Mirror highlights a prediction from a construction giant that brickies could be a thing of the past by 2050.

"Tradesmen go to the wall," says the paper, "as robots do construction work."