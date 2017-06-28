Newspaper headlines: 'May's top team splits over Brexit'

The Times leads with claims which appear in several papers that Theresa May's "top team" are split over Brexit
It says the prime minister appears to be struggling to contain differences between Brexit Secretary David Davis and Chancellor Philip Hammond.
And, it says, Mr Hammond mocked Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in a speech in Berlin.
The Daily Mail talks of top Tories turning on each other in a Brexit row, with Mr Davis accusing Mr Hammond of a lack of consistency and Mr Hammond taking a swing at Mr Johnson.
"Cabinet chaos on Brexit," is the headline in the i newspaper.
The Daily Telegraph gives space on its front page to a warning from Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon that the UK could respond to future cyber attacks with air strikes.
He said such attacks "could invite a response from any domain - air, land, sea or cyberspace".
The Sun applauds Sir Michael and says the cyber threat is real.
But it has a question: "Will we be deploying our new £3bn aircraft carrier which uses the old, unsupported and eminently hackable Windows XP system?"
That is a reference to HMS Queen Elizabeth, which sailed from the Firth of Forth this week for sea trials.
Max Hastings, in the Daily Mail, says he is not impressed with the new pride and joy of the Royal Navy, calling it "a blunder" which "reflects delusions of grandeur".
He believes it got the go-ahead only because Gordon Brown became prime minister in 2007 and was "passionate about Scottish shipyards" and "creating jobs in marginal constituencies".
The Times worries about the UK's low troop numbers.
Aircraft carriers, it says, project prestige abroad - but Britain looks in danger of valuing prestige over security.
However, according to Con Coughlin in the Daily Telegraph, the new carrier demonstrates that, far from being a nation in retreat, the UK still takes its global responsibilities seriously.
The Times devotes a double page spread to coverage of the record £2.1bn fine imposed on Google by the European Commission.
It says US tech companies have long complained that the EU unfairly focuses on them about competition issues and tax - and Silicon Valley could lobby President Donald Trump to retaliate.
The Daily Mirror says the clampdown is about more than just Google.
It is about the dominance of US goliaths, including Apple and Amazon, a battle by Brussels to rein them in and how Washington and Mr Trump will respond.
According to the Daily Express, government figures reveal that millions of Britons could be sleepwalking towards a poverty-stricken retirement.
A study by the Office for National Statistics found that two in three of the UK's adults have given no thought to the number of years they need to fund when they stop working.
The paper talks of Britain's "growing pensions timebomb".
Finally, the Daily Mirror highlights a prediction from a construction giant that brickies could be a thing of the past by 2050.
"Tradesmen go to the wall," says the paper, "as robots do construction work."