Newspaper headlines: 'Families hail Hillsborough decision'

Image caption The Guardian leads on six people, including two former senior police officers, being charged over the 1989 Hillsborough disaster. Prosecutors will allege that police match commander David Duckenfield's failure to take personal responsibility on the day was "extraordinarily bad and contributed substantially to the deaths of each of those 96 people who so tragically and unnecessarily lost their lives", reports the Guardian.

Image caption The Daily Telegraph describes how the victims' families broke into applause at being told former chief superintendent Mr Duckenfield and retired chief constable Sir Norman Bettison would be facing criminal charges.

Image caption The Daily Mirror's front page features the faces of the 95 Liverpool football fans whom Mr Duckenfield faces manslaughter charges against. The 96th victim died too late for manslaughter charges to be brought.

Image caption The Times' focus is on the appointment of the head of the public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire disaster. The paper notes that Sir Martin Moore-Bick is widely respected among the judiciary but there is sensitivity about appointing a judge who in 2014 allowed a council to rehouse a woman 50 miles from home, a ruling that was later overturned by the Supreme Court.

Image caption The Metro says Theresa May survived a crunch vote as MPs came close to ending seven years of austerity. A defeated Labour bid to scrap the 1% public sector pay cap came after Downing Street was forced to backtrack on comments that suggested the government was ready to "relax the reins on wages".

Image caption The Financial Times says bond and currency markets whip-sawed as Europe's two most influential central bankers, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and the European Central Bank's Mario Draghi, struggled to communicate to investors how they would exit from years of crisis-era economic stimulus policies.

Image caption The Daily Mail follows up its front-page lead on Wednesday - about two Romanian fugitives who cannot be extradited because jail cells there are too small - with the headline: "Beyond satire (part two)." The paper reports that security chiefs were facing questions over how a hate preacher suspected of radicalising one of the Paris terrorists was allowed to live in Britain for two years.

The news that six men are to face criminal charges over the Hillsborough disaster dominates many of the front pages.

Most of the headlines reflect the long passage of time since the tragedy.

"Twenty-eight years on, six face trial," is the headline in the Guardian.

The Daily Telegraph's headline quotes the chairwoman of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, Margaret Aspinall, as describing the announcement as "the beginning of the end".

Image copyright EPA

The Daily Mirror's is "95 manslaughter charges", with the nine and the five figures made up of pictures of the Liverpool fans who died in April 1989.

Over the years, the Sun has faced much vilification from people in Liverpool because of its coverage of what happened.

It devotes the whole of its front page - and four more inside - to the story.

The paper pictures a single Liverpool fan sitting on the Leppings Lane terrace in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, with his head in his hands.

The Financial Times leads with the "confusion" it says was caused in bond and currency markets after Europe's two most influential central bankers, Bank of England governor Mark Carney and the European Central Bank's Mario Draghi, struggled to communicate how they planned to move on from years of crisis-era economic stimulus policies.

The FT notes that the pound jumped by more than 1% against the dollar - before retreating - after Mr Carney said he was prepared to raise interest rates, just a week after saying this was "not the time".

The Daily Mail regards his latest comments as a clear sign that a rate rise in on the horizon.

The Times observes that, after putting a state visit to the UK on hold, Donald Trump has accepted an invitation from President Macron of France to attend the Bastille Day parade in Paris next month.

It says that while "Le Donald" is deeply unpopular in France, particularly after pulling the US out of the Paris climate change accord, he has apparently decided to brave likely protests for the sake of a glittering occasion alongside Europe's man of the moment.

The trip will lack the pomp of a royal reception at Buckingham Palace, the Times believes, but it will be seen in Europe as a sign of British decline and French clout under Mr Macron.

And this, adds the FT, after the two men's relationship got off to a tense start at a Nato summit with a knuckle-crushing handshake.

The Guardian highlights figures it has obtained suggesting that a million plastic bottles are being bought around the world every minute.

According to the estimates from global research firm Euromonitor International this number will jump by a fifth by 2021, creating an environmental crisis that could be as serious as climate change.

Most plastic bottles end up in landfill or in oceans.

The paper says demand is being driven by an apparently insatiable desire for bottled water and the spread of a Western "on the go" culture.

Finally, the chief of the French air force is "under fire" for allegedly borrowing a fighter jet at weekends to commute from his base in Bordeaux to his home in Provence, a journey of nearly 400 miles.

According to the Telegraph, Gen Richard Reboul is reported to have used the jet at least 10 times since last August, switching last weekend to a six-seater military plane complete with pilot and co-pilot.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning