Newspaper headlines: 'Families hail Hillsborough decision'
The news that six men are to face criminal charges over the Hillsborough disaster dominates many of the front pages.
Most of the headlines reflect the long passage of time since the tragedy.
"Twenty-eight years on, six face trial," is the headline in the Guardian.
The Daily Telegraph's headline quotes the chairwoman of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, Margaret Aspinall, as describing the announcement as "the beginning of the end".
The Daily Mirror's is "95 manslaughter charges", with the nine and the five figures made up of pictures of the Liverpool fans who died in April 1989.
Over the years, the Sun has faced much vilification from people in Liverpool because of its coverage of what happened.
It devotes the whole of its front page - and four more inside - to the story.
The paper pictures a single Liverpool fan sitting on the Leppings Lane terrace in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, with his head in his hands.
The Financial Times leads with the "confusion" it says was caused in bond and currency markets after Europe's two most influential central bankers, Bank of England governor Mark Carney and the European Central Bank's Mario Draghi, struggled to communicate how they planned to move on from years of crisis-era economic stimulus policies.
The FT notes that the pound jumped by more than 1% against the dollar - before retreating - after Mr Carney said he was prepared to raise interest rates, just a week after saying this was "not the time".
The Daily Mail regards his latest comments as a clear sign that a rate rise in on the horizon.
The Times observes that, after putting a state visit to the UK on hold, Donald Trump has accepted an invitation from President Macron of France to attend the Bastille Day parade in Paris next month.
It says that while "Le Donald" is deeply unpopular in France, particularly after pulling the US out of the Paris climate change accord, he has apparently decided to brave likely protests for the sake of a glittering occasion alongside Europe's man of the moment.
The trip will lack the pomp of a royal reception at Buckingham Palace, the Times believes, but it will be seen in Europe as a sign of British decline and French clout under Mr Macron.
And this, adds the FT, after the two men's relationship got off to a tense start at a Nato summit with a knuckle-crushing handshake.
The Guardian highlights figures it has obtained suggesting that a million plastic bottles are being bought around the world every minute.
According to the estimates from global research firm Euromonitor International this number will jump by a fifth by 2021, creating an environmental crisis that could be as serious as climate change.
Most plastic bottles end up in landfill or in oceans.
The paper says demand is being driven by an apparently insatiable desire for bottled water and the spread of a Western "on the go" culture.
Finally, the chief of the French air force is "under fire" for allegedly borrowing a fighter jet at weekends to commute from his base in Bordeaux to his home in Provence, a journey of nearly 400 miles.
According to the Telegraph, Gen Richard Reboul is reported to have used the jet at least 10 times since last August, switching last weekend to a six-seater military plane complete with pilot and co-pilot.