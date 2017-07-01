Newspaper headlines: ‘Deadly’ new tower block risk

By BBC News Staff
  • 1 July 2017
Image caption On a day of mixed front page leads, the i says that police have warned that insulation in tower blocks is just as flammable as the cladding that is thought to have contributed to the spread of fire that killed at least 80 people in Grenfell Tower. The paper claims the fire risk is being “ignored” by the government.
Image caption The Guardian splashes on the resignation of the leader of Kensington and Chelsea Council following ongoing criticism over its response to the Grenfell Tower fire. The paper says Nicholas Paget-Brown stepped down following condemnation from both Downing Street and Communities Secretary Sajid Javid.
Image caption The Sun is imploring readers to rub its front page photo of Andy Murray in a bid to help him beat the hip injury that is threatening his Wimbledon title defence. The idea, the paper says, has come from the TV "psychic" Uri Geller.
Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May has given Max Johnson "hope" by considering updating the law on organ donation, according to the Daily Mirror. Max, who is nine, needs a new heart but currently the law in England and Northern Ireland requires people to join the NHS organ register or for their family or close friends to give consent before their organs can be used. The PM is "looking at" introducing an opt-out rule instead.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph reports that Theresa May risks "crippling" the economy unless the City of London is prioritised in Brexit talks. The paper cites concerns from senior business sources that she may "shy away" from putting financial services at the forefront of Brexit negotiations.
Image caption "EU still wants to 'rule' Britannia" is the headline on the front of the Daily Express. The paper claims the EU plans to do this by demanding the UK is "subjected" to European Court of Justice rules after Brexit.
Image caption The Financial Times reports that UK households are saving less than at any time since 1963 following a squeeze in incomes from rising inflation, taxes and falling wages. The paper says Office for National Statistics figures show 1.7% of income was left unspent in the first quarter of 2017.
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on a report that the wage bill at the foreign aid department has "soared" by 40% in the last seven years. The paper says the figure has reached £133m - up from £38m in 2010.

