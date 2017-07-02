Newspaper headlines: PM faces 'chorus of Tory demands'

By BBC News Staff
  • 2 July 2017
Image caption The prime minister is facing a "chorus of Tory demands" to radically overhaul state funding for public services, after cabinet ministers and senior Conservatives called for higher pay for NHS workers, more money for schools, and a "national debate" on tuition fees, the Observer reports. The paper says demands by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Education Secretary Justine Greening for extra money highlight Theresa May's waning authority.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday says Mrs May is ready to consider looking at the issue of tuition fees in a bid to woo young voters back to the Conservatives. Damian Green, Mrs May’s most senior minister, said a “national debate" may be needed on the issue after he called for the Conservatives to “change hard” to win back the young, who overwhelmingly voted for Labour in the general election.
Image caption Number 10 told business leaders the PM could walk out of Brexit talks over the UK’s “divorce bill” from the EU, according to the Sunday Telegraph. The paper says a senior Downing Street source briefed industry and City bosses that Mrs May was prepared to walk away from negotiations in September, in a message that has been interpreted as an attempt to limit the backlash from markets if talks turn sour.
Image caption The Sunday Times splashes on allegations that members of Britain's Special Air Service (SAS) covered up evidence that they had killed unarmed Afghan civilians in "cold blood" and falsified mission reports. The paper alleges the government tried to keep the accusations secret in what it calls a "potential war crimes scandal". In a statement, the MoD said Royal Military Police had not found any evidence of criminal behaviour.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Sunday Express reports that British fishermen will have exclusive rights to a 12-mile area around the coastline following Brexit. The Express adds that five nations, including France and the Netherlands, will be banned from fishing this area.
Image caption Finally, the Daily Star Sunday says bosses behind Love Island are planning to axe contestants from the TV show. The paper says up to 10 stars are set to be ejected from the show in what it calls a "bloodbath".