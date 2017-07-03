Newspaper headlines: UK 'ditches cake and eat it Brexit stance'

By BBC News Staff
  • 3 July 2017
Image caption British officials have "quietly abandoned" a "cake and eat it" Brexit deal and have accepted there will be a "painful" trade-off between market access and political control when the UK leaves the EU, the Guardian reports. The paper says there has been a "dramatic" change of mood at the Department for Exiting the European Union since the general election.
Image caption A cabinet split has emerged between Chancellor Philip Hammond and senior ministers over whether taxes should be raised to pay for increased spending on public services, according to the Daily Telegraph. Environment Secretary Michael Gove said taxpayers should not pay for the increase, but the chancellor is reported to have told colleagues that demands for extra money would lead to questions about who they are prepared to "alienate" by raising taxes.
Image caption The Financial Times splashes on news that a City of London delegation will travel to Brussels with a "secret blueprint" for a post-Brexit free-trade deal on financial services. The paper reports that the initiative is independent of government but is understood to have the unofficial support of senior Whitehall figures.
Image caption Meanwhile, Metro leads on news that nurses and midwives are quitting the NHS in their thousands. The paper, citing figures from the Nursing and Midwifery Council, says the health professionals are leaving amid "mounting workloads, plunging morale and poor pay".
Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to fine technology companies for failing to remove extremist material have been compared to the action of a Chinese dictator by her own counter-terrorism watchdog, according to the Times. Max Hill QC is quoted in the paper as saying that proposals to "criminalise" companies like Google and Facebook could push them "offside" at a time when co-operation is needed from them.
Image caption Iraqis who claimed they were abused by US troops were ordered to change their stories and accuse innocent UK soldiers instead, according to the Sun. A whistleblower has alleged to the paper that "tank-chasing" British lawyers persuaded Iraqis to lie about who had detained them.
Image caption The Mirror leads on a report that at least 69 refugees have drowned this year trying to reach Spain from Africa. Rescuers are patrolling water off the Costas, where 6,000 have arrived in sight of tourists, the paper reports.
Image caption The Daily Express says that EU officials are to hold "crisis" talks about the rising number of migrants coming to Europe. The paper says more than 12,000 arrived in Italy last week.
Image caption Finally, the Daily Star splashes on Andy Murray's Wimbledon defence, noting he will begin his tournament on Monday - hours after confirming he and his wife are to have a second child.