Newspaper headlines: 'House of horrors' and calls for state pay rise

By BBC News Staff
  • 4 July 2017
Image caption The Metro splashes on the proposed demolition of a notorious children's home in Jersey, Haut de la Garenne. An inquiry says it should be razed to the ground because of a former regime of "child slavery, bullying and sex abuse".
Image caption The Daily Mirror pulls out quotes by Prime Minister Theresa May, in which she has demonstrated gratitude to the emergency services of late. It calls on her to now raise public sector pay above the current 1% cap.
Image caption The Times leads with how ministers are calling for planned tax cuts to be dropped or delayed, so as to fund a rise in public sector pay.
Image caption The Guardian also covers this story, stating that according to a new report, a "decade of public sector salary freezes" has negatively affected the pay packets of teachers and police officers.
Image caption The I hails a new development in the NHS's fight against cancer, saying that "millions" of patients will in future receive "personalised care based on their genes".
Image caption But it's not all good news for the NHS - the Mail has an exclusive story about how patients in the 1970s and 1980s were given blood for five years after it became clear it was contaminated.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph's lead is about how charities risk being fined £25,000 if they pester donors for more money. It comes as a new service allows the public to demand they stop being contacted by phone, text or email.
Image caption The Sun's lead story says a man sentenced to nine years in prison for knife crime was released after nine months because of an error by court staff.
Image caption The soaring temperatures due to hit the UK is the lead for the Daily Express, which says forecasters have predicted it will touch 91F (33C) in London by the end of the week.
Image caption The Daily Star has the latest news from the show everyone seems to be talking about - Love Island.