Newspaper headlines: Thatcher statue cancelled and businesses make Brexit demands

By BBC News Staff
  • 7 July 2017
Image caption The Daily Mail splashes with a story on how plans for a 10ft statue of Margaret Thatcher in London's Parliament Square have been shelved over vandalism fears.
Image caption The Guardian's lead is about how UK business leaders want an indefinite delay in Britain's departure from the European single market and customs union.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph has the same story, saying that the CBI is calling for an open-ended "transitional deal" with the European Union, to protect businesses.
Image caption The i paper has a front-page story about how those supporting Brexit have declared "war" on the BBC over its coverage of the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.
Image caption The Daily Express' splash is about how an MEP on the Brexit monitoring group says EU officials are "running scared", because Britain is likely to walk out of negotiations due to the EU's "ridiculous" demands.
Image copyright msmith3
Image caption The Times reports on how a fifth of Labour MPs have appeared on a deselection list drawn up, the paper says, by left-wing party activists. The Times says this could be a "radical plot to oust moderates".
Image caption The Daily Mirror covers a court case where a man is accused of adding horsemeat to beef products. Andronicos Sideras denies conspiracy to defraud, and the trial continues.
Image caption The lead story for the Metro is how a woman convicted of making false sex attack claims against 15 men is now facing jail.
Image caption The Financial Times reports how sales at one of the world's largest consumer goods groups will be hit by an estimated £110m loss, because of last month's global cyber attack.
Image copyright Express Newspapers
Image caption The latest revelations from Love Island make the front page for the Daily Star.
Image caption The Sun's lead is on how Britons are apparently facing the biggest butter shortage since World War Two, because demand has soared and not enough milk and cream is being produced.