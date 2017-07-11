Newspaper headlines: Conservative MP's 'N-word shame'

Image caption "Tory MP's N-word shame" is the headline on the front of the Daily Mirror, which is among the papers to lead on racist language used by Anne Marie Morris during a discussion about Brexit. The paper quotes Lib Dem leader Tim Farron as saying the Newton Abbott MP "must resign".

Image caption Sarah Ferguson was "blasted" for hosting a party for ex-footballer David Beckham's daughter, Harper, at Buckingham Palace "behind the Queen's back", says the Sun. The paper says the tea party was held in the Duchess of York's ex-husband Prince Andrew's private suite while the Queen was in Scotland.

Image caption "Millions of carers go five years without a day off" is the front page headline of the i. The paper quotes a charity as saying that one in four unpaid carers are now at "breaking point".

Image caption And finally, the Daily Star reports that Love Island's Jonny Mitchell was in "crisis talks" over quitting the show after fellow contestant Tyla Carr "ditched him" for being "too dull".

Several papers report the warning from a pay review body that schools in England are struggling to recruit teachers, after the government decided to cap their pay rises at 1%.

The story makes the lead in the Daily Telegraph, which says the prime minister is likely to face more challenges from her own MPs on the issue.

The paper says the pay review body's warning will add to mounting pressure on Chancellor Philip Hammond to ease the pay cap in his Budget later this year.

The Guardian says Mrs May has been accused of insulting teachers.

It also believes pressure is building on the government to announce a review of public sector pay in the autumn Budget.

In other education news, ministers are considering scrapping the Conservative programme to build hundreds more free schools, as they struggle to fund a manifesto promise to boost education budgets by £4bn, according to the Times.

The paper also reports the decision to continue the 1% cap on pay rises for teachers, calling it another real-terms salary cut for half a million staff in England and Wales.

The grim-faced parents of Charlie Gard are pictured on the Daily Mirror's front page, after a hearing at the High Court on Monday.

The Times reports how they shouted at the judge and a lawyer as they were told to provide fresh evidence that their terminally-ill baby should be taken abroad for treatment.

The Daily Mail says that after the hearing, many were left pondering the same simple clash of arguments.

It was the medical establishment versus a family not prepared to admit defeat, as long as someone, somewhere, was saying that something might be done.

'Sixth mass extinction'

The main story in the Financial Times is that the drugs industry is going to court to try to stop the NHS imposing new limits on the price it will pay for medicines.

The FT says the industry has complained that the policy might prevent patients from securing cutting-edge medicines for the most serious diseases.

The paper says the rules also affect drugs for very rare illnesses, which often affect children, and will be subject to a cost limit for the first time.

The Guardian's front page, meanwhile, highlights a warning from scientists that the sixth mass extinction of species in the earth's history is well under way.

The paper says the new study analysed both common and rare species and found that billions of regional or local populations had been lost, mainly because of human overpopulation and over-consumption.

Animals affected include lions in South Africa, Guatemalan bearded lizards, as well as red squirrels and barn swallows.

Cross-party plea

A front-page report in the Financial Times says the government has conceded that the European Court of Justice could continue to have sway over Britain for a limited time after Brexit.

The paper sees the move as a "blurring" of one of Prime Minister Theresa May's red lines over negotiations with the EU, and says it could pave the way for a softer Brexit.

The FT calls it the most consequential concession since the referendum.

Mrs May's call for a cross-party approach to tacking the challenges facing the UK is given short shrift in the Telegraph.

The paper says that instead of prompting a great coming together, the idea seems to be falling apart almost immediately.

The Conservatives sometimes appear to have lost their bearings, the paper says, and the prime minister will not find the right path by following Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

But the Sun believes it was honest and brave of Mrs May to offer other parties a say.

What it calls Jeremy Corbyn's "graceless" rebuff was predictable, it says.

Wimbledon sexism

Amid all the Wimbledon coverage, the Telegraph highlights complaints of sexism in the tournament's scheduling.

It says critics have pointed out that the show courts at the All England Club are routinely hosting two men's games, but only one women's match, each day.

It says Andy Murray has entered the fray, urging Wimbledon to begin play earlier on Centre Court to allow four matches and an equal split.

Coffee benefits

And finally, there is widespread coverage of two new studies, which conclude that drinking coffee can reduce the risk of dying early.

The findings make the lead in the Daily Express, which says three cups a day can cut the risk of cancer, heart disease and strokes.

The Times adds that while coffee has been blamed for health problems such as insomnia, heartburn and weak bones, the new findings appear to show that the benefits outweigh the risks.

Fill the cafetiere, it advises, but ditch the cigarette.