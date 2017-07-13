Newspaper headlines: 'Give us hope Johanna' and Brexit 'threat'

Image caption "Give us hope Johanna" is the headline on the front page of the Sun. The paper says Britain will rally behind its sole Wimbledon survivor on Thursday - after Andy Murray was eliminated from the tournament on Wednesday.

Image caption The Guardian splashes on Labour's threat to inflict a "humiliating" parliamentary defeat on Theresa May's government over Brexit unless she is willing to offer "significant" concessions. The paper says Labour has warned it will vote against the prime minister's "Great Repeal Bill" unless there are compromises on issues including parliamentary scrutiny and workers' rights.

Image caption Google has paid millions of dollars to academics in UK and US universities for research it hoped would sway public opinion and influence policy in its favour, the Times reports. The paper says a watchdog identified 329 pieces of research funded directly or indirectly by Google since 2005 where regulatory changes could cost it a "fortune". The tech giant said the report was "misleading".

Image caption The Daily Mail accuses health bosses of putting lives at risk by sending cars to emergencies rather than ambulances. The paper says the use of these vehicles helps them hit response targets, but can only carry patients well enough to sit in the back seat. The East of England Ambulance Service said it did not put targets ahead of patient safety.

Image caption British workers have been "betrayed" by the Conservatives after the party sourced 65% of the steel for eight new Royal Navy ships from Sweden, the Daily Mirror says. A "furious" union boss criticised the move and said the government should be using the contract to "help British workers".

Image caption The Financial Times reports that the UK's watchdog is poised to intervene in the pensions market if it believes savers are paying too much or making unsuitable investments. The paper says the Financial Conduct Authority has been assessing the effects of reforms, which came into force in 2015, that mean people aged 55 or over can spend their pension money how they want, removing the requirement to buy an annuity.

Image caption The i reports on a "landmark ruling" which means same-sex partners now have the same pension rights as married heterosexual couples. The paper says funds could now be forced to pay out billions.

Image caption The Metro splashes on the same story, after former cavalry officer John Walker won a legal fight in the Supreme Court to ensure his husband receives pension payments after his death. The paper says the ruling not only paves the way for other gay couples to get the same treatment - it could also lead to widowers accessing retirement savings built up by their wives.

Image caption People could be able to use voicemail and text messages to make their wills under an overhaul of inheritance laws proposed by the government's legal advisers, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper says the Law Commission has branded the legacy system "outdated" and in need of being updated with the digital age.

Image caption Britain's ports are "wide open" to illegal migrants, the Daily Express reports. The paper says budget cuts and staff shortages have been blamed for giving thousands the chance to get into Britain along the east coast.

Theresa May interview

The Sun is the only paper to have an interview with Theresa May to mark her first year as prime minister.

She appeals to be allowed to stay on in Downing Street for at least the "next few years", so she can deliver Brexit.

But the paper says Mrs May refused to say if she will fight the next election as leader and thinks her remarks are "the strongest public signal yet" that she is preparing to stand down before 2022.

In its editorial, the paper states "it's not too late for her to rescue her time as prime minister" and her determination to do so is "commendably clear".

Pension concerns

Grimacing Murray

And the Daily Express features a railways fan who has built a replica station, complete with a 60ft platform, in his back garden in East Sussex.

The paper says it was "just the ticket" to house Stuart Searle's collection of rail memorabilia including hundreds of station signs.

He has also built a 50ft-long underground station.

But according to the paper he will not stop there, and now has plans to build a cinema for his large collection of film posters.

