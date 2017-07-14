Newspaper headlines: Acid attacks and Charlie Gard dominate

By BBC News Staff
  • 14 July 2017
Image caption The Times reports that new laws to restrict the sale and possession of corrosive substances will be proposed by ministers after five people had acid thrown in their faces on Thursday night.
Image caption The Daily Mirror says an American specialist will fly to the UK next week to try an untested treatment on Charlie Gard.
Image caption The case of Charlie Gard also features on the front of the Weekend i, which says a US doctor argues his experimental therapy is "worth trying".
Image caption The Guardian says a new report highlights the hardships of renters and the young.
Image caption The Daily Mail warns holidaymakers face rises in insurance excess charges for car hire.
Image caption The Sun says that Chancellor Philip Hammond has sparked a "sexism storm" by saying that driving trains is now so easy "even" a woman can do it.
Image caption The FT Weekend says two of the US's biggest banks, JP Morgan and Citi, reported that revenues from their trading business dropped sharply in the second quarter of the year.

