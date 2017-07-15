Newspaper headlines: 'Brexit chaos' warning and cabinet rows

By BBC News Staff
  • 15 July 2017
Image caption The Observer says top former civil servants are warning Theresa May that cabinet rows threaten a smooth exit from the EU.
Image caption The Sunday Times reports that the Chancellor Philip Hammond has said public-sector workers are "over-paid" amid a "bitter cabinet war" over austerity.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday reports that, in a leaked memo, France has boasted to City of London chiefs that it will use Brexit to sabotage the British economy.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph says the BBC is braced for a gender pay row as it prepares to publish the salaries of its highest earners this week.
Image caption The Sunday Mirror reports that George Michael's partner, Fadi Fawaz, has told of his "hell and shame" at not being able to save the pop star, who died on Christmas Day.
Image caption The Daily Star Sunday says Love Island contestants have been told to have more sex.

