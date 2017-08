Image caption

The Observer says Labour has announced a dramatic policy shift by backing continued membership of the single market after Brexit in March 2019. "The announcement, revealed in the Observer by shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer, means voters will have a clear choice between the two main parties on the UK's future relations with the EU after a year in which Labour's approach has been criticised for lacking definition and appeared at times hard to distinguish from that of the Tories," remarks the Observer.