Meanwhile the prime minister's Brexit plans are in "disarray", says the Daily Telegraph. It reports two of Theresa May's most senior ministers have distanced themselves after the revelation of her leaked post-Brexit immigration policies. The paper says Home Secretary Amber Rudd and First Secretary of State Damian Green have "reservations" about the plans. It also reports on government plans to fine universities unless they can justify paying their vice-chancellor more than the PM. The minister for universities and science said the best way for them to respond to their critics was to show "beyond doubt that they offer excellent value for money".