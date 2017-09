Image caption

"Bomb raid on foster home" is the headline on the front page of the Sunday Express. The paper says the search on the Surrey house comes as police try to track down three suspects linked to Friday's attack. It adds critics have accused Theresa May of not backing up her "enough is enough" speech which followed the Manchester bombing in May which killed 22 people. The paper also reports Nigel Farage saying "no one in their right mind" would vote Remain again because of Jean-Claude Juncker's "fantastical" vision of the EU. The European Commission President spelled out his plans to MEPs on Wednesday for what the Express calls "an unprecedented power grab" to unite Europe.