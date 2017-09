Image caption

The Sunday Mirror claims the prominent pro-life Tory MP, Jacob Rees-Mogg, has admitted to benefiting financially from a firm which produces drugs that can end pregnancies. He is reported as saying he profits "in a very roundabout way". The paper says his company has shares in the Indonesian firm Kalbe Farma, which produces the pills to prevent ulcers - although they can also trigger terminations. Mr Rees-Mogg is quoted as saying: “It would be wrong to pretend that I like it but the world is not always what you want it to be.”