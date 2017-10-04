Image caption The Times says Theresa May will beg her squabbling party to "shape up" after warring cabinet ministers traded jibes from the platform of the Conservatives' annual conference. "The prime minister will close the gathering in Manchester with a plea for her colleagues to set aside their own ambitions and 'do our duty by Britain'," it reports.

Image caption The Guardian takes a similar line, saying that Mrs May will issue a call for unity within Conservative ranks after a string of cabinet ministers told the paper they were deeply frustrated with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson for creating days of headlines about party division. "The prime minister will use her conference speech to demand an end to the infighting," it continues.

Image caption The Financial Times says cabinet tensions over Brexit resurfaced at the conference in Manchester after senior ministers said a transition period could last until the end of 2021, exceeding Mr Johnson's "red line" by nine months.

Image caption The Daily Telegraph focuses on Mr Johnson's conference speech. The Telegraph says he invoked his hero, Winston Churchill, as he told the party to "be bold" and "let the lion roar", designed to rally Conservative supporters.

Image caption The Metro leads on Mr Johnson's speech, in which he said he would like to see Jeremy Corbyn blasted into space. The "space cadet" Labour leader would "imperil the country" if he got into Number 10, he said.

Image caption The i claims an exclusive as it reports that university maintenance grants are set to return as the government seeks the support of younger voters, and says the education secretary is determined tackle "worrying levels" of students debt. However, the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank has warned that the return of grants would cost £500m.

Image caption The Daily Mail says Christmas shopping could be thrown into chaos after Royal Mail workers voted overwhelmingly for industrial action in a dispute over pensions, pay and working conditions. The paper notes that it would be the first national postal strike since the company was privatised in October 2013.

Image caption The Sun reflects on the mass shooting in Las Vegas, picturing one of the weapons used by Stephen Paddock in the music festival massacre. "Police tape marked the scene where loner Paddock, 64, went on to kill himself," the Sun continues.

"The roaring lion" is the headline in the Daily Telegraph - referring to Boris Johnson's address to the Conservative conference which, it concludes, provided a "dose of much needed optimism".

Peter Oborne in the Daily Mail agrees, calling it one of the best speeches of Mr Johnson's career and praising him for talking about Brexit "with vim and gusto".

He also thinks he was "loyal" to Theresa May, adding this is not a quality with which the foreign secretary is usually associated.

The Sun criticises Mr Johnson for being short on solutions for improving the lot of the young or the fed-up.

"What practical help will this roaring be to those paid less than they were in 2007," it asks.

According to the lead in the i, one way the government may try to win over younger voters is through the re-introduction of maintenance grants to help the poorest students in England.

It reports that Education Secretary Justine Greening is battling with the Treasury to push through the plans.

Image copyright Getty Images

"Inside the killer's lair" is the Daily Mirror's front-page headline as it pictures the Las Vegas attacker lying dead in his hotel room beside two assault rifles.

Crime scene tape frames a photo on the front of the Sun showing another of Stephen Paddock's weapons, primed and ready to fire.

Guardian columnist Richard Wolffe accuses the gun lobby of trying to stifle debate about new controls.

"We don't stop talking about air safety after a passenger jet goes down," he writes. "If we can't demand gun control after Las Vegas, then when?"

The Times covers Scotland's decision to ban fracking.

According to the paper, the Scottish government is facing claims it prioritised populism over the evidence of its scientific advisers.

Trade body UK Onshore Oil and Gas tells the Scotsman that the SNP is cherry picking evidence to match dogma and argues that relying instead on low-carbon sources of energy will condemn more people to fuel poverty.

But the paper also hears from Friends of the Earth which says the decision will be celebrated around the world, with the potential health risks of fracking enough to merit a ban.

The looming postal strike makes the lead for the Daily Express and the Daily Mail, which both warn industrial action may target Christmas deliveries.

The Mail says workers could walk out on November 24th and 25th, coinciding with the so-called Black Friday sales when many families buy discounted items online.

The Mirror says there was a "thumping majority" in favour of the strike and Royal Mail needs to negotiate fast to head off problems.

Merlot is making a comeback, according to the Times, but it has taken 13 years for it to recover after sales were destroyed by a cult comedy.

The paper reports that the variety suffered a big decline after the release of the film Sideways in which one of the characters, played by Paul Giamatti, declares he will leave if anyone orders Merlot.

Yet, the paper reports, although the movie was calamitous for one wine sales soared for the character's preferred tipple, Pinot Noir.