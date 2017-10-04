Newspaper headlines: 'Stop fights and do your duty'
"The roaring lion" is the headline in the Daily Telegraph - referring to Boris Johnson's address to the Conservative conference which, it concludes, provided a "dose of much needed optimism".
Peter Oborne in the Daily Mail agrees, calling it one of the best speeches of Mr Johnson's career and praising him for talking about Brexit "with vim and gusto".
He also thinks he was "loyal" to Theresa May, adding this is not a quality with which the foreign secretary is usually associated.
The Sun criticises Mr Johnson for being short on solutions for improving the lot of the young or the fed-up.
"What practical help will this roaring be to those paid less than they were in 2007," it asks.
According to the lead in the i, one way the government may try to win over younger voters is through the re-introduction of maintenance grants to help the poorest students in England.
It reports that Education Secretary Justine Greening is battling with the Treasury to push through the plans.
"Inside the killer's lair" is the Daily Mirror's front-page headline as it pictures the Las Vegas attacker lying dead in his hotel room beside two assault rifles.
Crime scene tape frames a photo on the front of the Sun showing another of Stephen Paddock's weapons, primed and ready to fire.
Guardian columnist Richard Wolffe accuses the gun lobby of trying to stifle debate about new controls.
"We don't stop talking about air safety after a passenger jet goes down," he writes. "If we can't demand gun control after Las Vegas, then when?"
The Times covers Scotland's decision to ban fracking.
According to the paper, the Scottish government is facing claims it prioritised populism over the evidence of its scientific advisers.
Trade body UK Onshore Oil and Gas tells the Scotsman that the SNP is cherry picking evidence to match dogma and argues that relying instead on low-carbon sources of energy will condemn more people to fuel poverty.
But the paper also hears from Friends of the Earth which says the decision will be celebrated around the world, with the potential health risks of fracking enough to merit a ban.
The looming postal strike makes the lead for the Daily Express and the Daily Mail, which both warn industrial action may target Christmas deliveries.
The Mail says workers could walk out on November 24th and 25th, coinciding with the so-called Black Friday sales when many families buy discounted items online.
The Mirror says there was a "thumping majority" in favour of the strike and Royal Mail needs to negotiate fast to head off problems.
Merlot is making a comeback, according to the Times, but it has taken 13 years for it to recover after sales were destroyed by a cult comedy.
The paper reports that the variety suffered a big decline after the release of the film Sideways in which one of the characters, played by Paul Giamatti, declares he will leave if anyone orders Merlot.
Yet, the paper reports, although the movie was calamitous for one wine sales soared for the character's preferred tipple, Pinot Noir.