Newspaper headlines: Brexit 'worst decision' and super rich hack
The Guardian leads on Wednesday with a scathing indictment of the Brexit vote by the former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg.
He has launched a new headquarters for his eponymous financial media firm in London and described the decision as the "single stupidest thing any country has ever done" - one only "Trumped" by the US election result.
He adds that he may not have invested in his "two big, expensive buildings" had he known the British people would choose to "drop out" of the EU.
Huffpost UK, meanwhile, carries a warning from the Food and Drink Federation that a Brexit-induced labour shortage is affecting crisp production.
The trade body's chief executive, Ian Wright, tells the website that fewer EU migrants are travelling to the UK for work, and calls on the government to do more to reassure them that they're welcome.
Dementia 'breakthrough'
The Washington Post reveals that Hillary Clinton's supporters and the Democratic National Committee helped fund research that resulted in a dossier that made allegations about Russian links to Trump's election campaign.
It says a lawyer representing the Clinton campaign and the DNC retained the Washington firm, Fusion GPS, to conduct the research, which, in turn, hired the report's author, a former British intelligence officer. None of the parties involved has commented on the story.
Several papers feature a study which has concluded that blood thinners could cut the risk of developing dementia by almost half.
It's the lead in the Daily Express, which hails the finding as a "breakthrough" that "has given fresh hope that a disease-modifying therapy is now in sight".
Separately, the Times reports that brain changes linked to Alzheimer's disease have been found in dolphins, the first time the condition has been discovered in a wild animal. Researchers say the findings could have profound implications for the study of dementia in humans.
There's a heart-warming tale in the Daily Mirror of a surrogate mother who is having a second baby for a gay couple, and has refused to take any payment.
Becky Harris, who gave the men a daughter six years ago, tells the paper she is waiving the expenses she could legally claim because "they're such great dads". She says they joke that this is their buy-one-get-one-free baby.
Finally, revealing letters from the author Harper Lee, which are due to be auctioned, are uncovered by the Guardian.
In one communication, written on the day of Barack Obama's inauguration, she discloses that President Lyndon B Johnson hoped there would one day be a black, female leader of the free world. She recalls how he was asked by the actor Gregory Peck if they would see a black president in their lifetime.
"No," came the reply, "but I wish her well."