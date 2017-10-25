Image caption Former mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg says Brexit is "the single stupidest thing any country has ever done" other than electing Donald Trump as president, the Guardian reports. He made the comments at a technology conference in Boston, and said he might have reconsidered building a European HQ in London if he had known that the UK would vote to leave the EU.

A computer hack in the tax haven of Bermuda could lead to some of the world's richest people's financial details being exposed, according to the Daily Telegraph. Firm Appleby said it was in the process of warning its clients who may have been affected. The Telegraph claims the disclosure could threaten the status of British Overseas Territories if questionable financial activities are exposed.

Heathrow airport's proposed third runway could be in doubt after new figures show an expansion of Gatwick would bring "the biggest boost to the economy and the least damage to the environment", the Times reports. In 2016, the government backed plans for an expansion of the UK's busiest airport.

The Sun claims Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli was pictured partying in Los Angeles last Saturday after missing the recording of the popular BBC One show. It was the first time the Italian, 61, missed a recording in 13 years.

The Metro leads with news that a former IT worker from Bournemouth has died while fighting so-called Islamic State in Syria. Jac Holmes, 24, is believed to have been killed while clearing landmines in Raqqa. His mother Angie Blannin told the Metro "he stood up for what he believed in."

Multinationals avoided paying up to £5.8bn ($7.6bn) in corporate taxes in the UK by registering profits abroad, the Financial Times claims. A Freedom of Information request revealed the figure was 50% larger than HM Revenue and Customs had forecast. The article adds the the EU has penalised low-tax jurisdictions like Ireland and Luxembourg for "striking unfair tax deals with Apple and Amazon".

The i leads with criticism of Eurosceptic Conservative MP Chris Heaton-Harris, after he wrote to lecturers at UK universities asking for details of lectures being given on Brexit. It has been described as a "hit list" by some academics and referred to as "British McCarthyism" by others.

Blood-thinning drugs can reduce a person's risk of developing dementia, according to research published in the Daily Express. Medicines such as warfarin reduce the risk of strokes in patients with an irregular heartbeat, but the Alzheimer's Society claims the drugs are also associated with a "significant" reduction in dementia risk.

Huffpost UK, meanwhile, carries a warning from the Food and Drink Federation that a Brexit-induced labour shortage is affecting crisp production.

The trade body's chief executive, Ian Wright, tells the website that fewer EU migrants are travelling to the UK for work, and calls on the government to do more to reassure them that they're welcome.

Dementia 'breakthrough'

The Washington Post reveals that Hillary Clinton's supporters and the Democratic National Committee helped fund research that resulted in a dossier that made allegations about Russian links to Trump's election campaign.

It says a lawyer representing the Clinton campaign and the DNC retained the Washington firm, Fusion GPS, to conduct the research, which, in turn, hired the report's author, a former British intelligence officer. None of the parties involved has commented on the story.

Several papers feature a study which has concluded that blood thinners could cut the risk of developing dementia by almost half.

It's the lead in the Daily Express, which hails the finding as a "breakthrough" that "has given fresh hope that a disease-modifying therapy is now in sight".

Separately, the Times reports that brain changes linked to Alzheimer's disease have been found in dolphins, the first time the condition has been discovered in a wild animal. Researchers say the findings could have profound implications for the study of dementia in humans.

There's a heart-warming tale in the Daily Mirror of a surrogate mother who is having a second baby for a gay couple, and has refused to take any payment.

Becky Harris, who gave the men a daughter six years ago, tells the paper she is waiving the expenses she could legally claim because "they're such great dads". She says they joke that this is their buy-one-get-one-free baby.

Finally, revealing letters from the author Harper Lee, which are due to be auctioned, are uncovered by the Guardian.

In one communication, written on the day of Barack Obama's inauguration, she discloses that President Lyndon B Johnson hoped there would one day be a black, female leader of the free world. She recalls how he was asked by the actor Gregory Peck if they would see a black president in their lifetime.

"No," came the reply, "but I wish her well."