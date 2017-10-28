Image caption The Daily Telegraph says the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, is warning that the EU does not need "more cracks" in light of the Catalonia crisis. His comments come after Catalonia declared independence and the Spanish government began imposing direct rule.

Image caption The Daily Express reports that the EU has "plunged into crisis" as Spain "faces breaking apart".

Image caption The Times also reports on the crisis in Spain, saying that the Spanish government is preparing to charge Catalonia's leaders with rebellion.

Image caption The i says police are ready to intervene after Catalans declared independence.

Image caption The Financial Times has more on Spain's move to sack Catalonia's regional government.

Image caption The Daily Mail reports on claims that nine British servicemen have been taken off a nuclear submarine, after testing positive for cocaine while on duty. The paper also reports that the second-in-command was removed amid claims of an extra-marital affair with a female engineering officer.

Image caption The Daily Mirror reports on the release of newly-declassified files related to the assassination of JFK.

The Times has a picture of thousands of jubilant Catalans celebrating in Barcelona after the region's parliament declared independence from Spain.

But the headline is more sobering, warning that "Spain is on the brink".

The Spanish newspaper, El Pais, calls it the most serious constitutional crisis the country has faced since it became a democracy 40 years ago.

The Daily Mail fears that Spain could turn into what it calls "the next bloody Balkans".

The Guardian likens the opposing sides to two trains on the same track, and asks "who will avert the crash?"

Image copyright Reuters

The Daily Telegraph claims MPs have resisted attempts to protect their staff from sexual harassment amid allegations that young employees are being bullied and intimidated.

It accuses members of parliament of blocking a plan that would have seen them governed by the same "respect policy" that applies to people directly employed by the House of Commons.

A woman - who says she was sexually assaulted abroad by an MP - tells the Telegraph it was like "hitting a brick wall" when she tried to raise the matter with parliamentary officials.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Most of the papers pore over the thousands of JFK files released by the US National Archives.

The Daily Mirror is particularly excited by the revelation that President John F Kennedy's assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, met a KGB agent in Mexico just weeks before the murder.

The Politico website says we should not expect an end to the conspiracy theories.

It points out that numerous government documents with potential bearing on the assassination have gone missing or were destroyed.

Finally, it's a hymn that's been sung for more than 100 years in memory of Britain's war dead, but several papers report that a vicar in Leicestershire has upset forces veterans by banning "Onward, Christian Soldiers" from a Remembrance Sunday parade in case it offends non-Christians who are taking part.

The Express says members of the Royal British Legion are now threatening to boycott the service in the small town of Oadby, while others say they'll defy the ban and sing the hymn anyway.