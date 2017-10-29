Image caption The Sunday Telegraph reports on a warning from NHS medical director Prof Sir Bruce Keogh that hospitals are failing to tackle "significant safety problems" that can cause death or disability.

Image caption The Sunday Times says some prisoners sentenced to less than a year could be allowed to go home in order to vote, under new government plans. The paper also reports that a group of female BBC broadcasters have uncovered suspected cases of sexual harassment and says one male presenter has been suspended.

Image caption The Observer reports that senior Tory donors have urged Theresa May to walk away from Brexit talks rather than accept an "unsatisfactory and unfavourable" deal.

Image caption The Sunday Mirror reports that a memory stick holding Heathrow security information was found in the street.

Image caption The Sunday Express says "mounting tensions" are keeping British tourists away from the Catalonia region of Spain, amid the crisis there.

Image caption The Mail on Sunday reports on allegations that International Trade Minister Mark Garnier called Commons secretary Caroline Edmondson a sexist name and asked her to buy sex toys. Mr Garnier confirmed the claims to the paper but said the comment was part of an "amusing conversation" and asking her to buy sex toys was "good humoured high jinks".

Image caption The Daily Star Sunday reports that IS extremists have made threats to Prince George.

The Sunday Times reports that some prisoners are to be granted the right to vote.

Under the plans - which the paper says were circulated among ministers last week - prisoners with jail sentences of less than a year, who are let out on day release, would be able to take part in elections.

The paper notes that the proposal follows a 12-year dispute with the European Court of Human Rights, which ruled in 2005 that it was a breach of prisoners' rights to deny them the opportunity to vote.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman told BBC News that it would not comment on speculation.

Image caption Some prisoners are to be granted the right to vote, the Sunday Times says

The Mail on Sunday says a Brexit minister has confirmed to the paper that he once greeted his secretary with crude language and asked her to buy sex toys.

Mark Garnier tells the Mail that his comment was a reference to a television programme, and that asking her to buy sex toys was "good-humoured high-jinks".

He denies his behaviour constitutes sexual harassment.

'Growing frustration'

Senior Conservative donors tell the Observer that Theresa May should walk away from Brexit negotiations without an agreement - if the deal offered by the EU is not satisfactory.

One, Michael Farmer, who also donated millions to the Leave campaign, believes an unfavourable deal would cause the issue of Europe to "smoulder" for another generation.

"'No deal' would free us to take advantage of the many opportunities that would be open to Britain," he says.

The Observer says the interventions are a sign of growing frustration among pro-Brexit Tories about the pace of negotiations with Brussels.

There is widespread coverage of an apology made by Environment Secretary Michael Gove, after he made a joke referencing the Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who is facing allegations of sexual assault.

Image copyright PA Image caption There's widespread coverage of an apology made by Environment Secretary Michael Gove

At a special edition of the Today programme to mark its 60th anniversary, Mr Gove compared being interviewed by John Humphries to going into Harvey Weinstein's bedroom.

The online newspaper the Independent says his comments provoked a "furious backlash".

The Spectator's gossip columnist Steerpike asks why the same outrage was not directed at Mr Gove's co-interviewee Neil Kinnock, who - during the exchange - remarked that "John goes way past groping".

The Sunday Mirror reports that nearly half of all troops who failed drugs tests in the first half this year were allowed to stay on.

The Mirror believes it is a sign that defence chiefs are softening their zero-tolerance policy on substance abuse.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman tells the paper personnel could get a reprieve if they have made "an uncharacteristic mistake". But an un-named senior officer says drugs are a problem in the armed forces.

The Sunday Telegraph believes there is growing evidence that a small but significant number of runners are cheating at amateur races.

The paper documents several techniques; performance-enhancing drugs, the taking of short-cuts and the use of so-called "bib mules", where competitors give their race number to a faster runner.

In an editorial, the Telegraph pins the blame on social media which, it says, encourages showing off, even if if involves a little air-brushing.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

The Sunday Times reports that a group of senior women presenters and editors at the BBC have uncovered "a string of suspected cases of sexual harassment".

They are said to have raised concerns about the conduct of two men. The paper says a 5 live sports broadcaster, George Riley, has been suspended pending an investigation. He hasn't commented and the BBC has not confirmed or denied the report. The corporation says it can not comment on individuals.

Meanwhile, the Sun on Sunday says Theresa May is "sweating" over a dossier of alleged hounding, propositioning and groping of young women by Tory MPs.

The paper claims some of the allegations are against cabinet ministers - forcing the prime minister to reckon with the prospect of an emergency reshuffle.

She is said to have held emergency meetings with aides, to draw up a plan of action in case a senior figure is named publicly.

'Real change'

The front page of the Sunday Telegraph features a warning from the medical director of NHS England that the lack of a central system for ordering changes on safety grounds is leaving patients in danger.

In an interview with the paper, Sir Bruce Keogh says the hundreds of organisations within the health service have "their own views" and that there should be a "simpler way" when action is required.

In an editorial, the Telegraph complains that the health service has a "flawed structure" that is protected from criticism by an "our NHS" moral crusade.

It believes "real change" will only happen by admitting that other systems are better.

In Spain, the Catalan newspaper La Vanguardia notices that the word "independence" was missing from a televised address by the region's deposed leader, calling for peaceful opposition to direct rule by Madrid.

The paper interprets this as a sign that Carles Puigdemont is trying to calm tensions.

The news website Politico, however, believes his remarks "deepened the stand-off" with the Spanish government and that the formal surroundings of his pre-recorded address suggest he hasn't accepted being sacked.