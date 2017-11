Image caption

The Sunday Times reports that pornographic material was found on one of the parliamentary computers of Theresa May's effective deputy, Damian Green. A statement seen by the paper prepared by Bob Quick, a former assistant commissioner at the Met Police, claims the material was discovered by officers during an inquiry into government leaks in 2008. Mr Green responded on Twitter by saying the story was "completely untrue" and came from a "tainted and untrustworthy source". He said the police had never suggested to him that improper material was found on his parliamentary computer.