Newspaper headlines: Housing shortage and missing Gaia
By BBC News Staff
- 17 November 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The housing shortage makes a number of the front pages, along with the ongoing police investigation into the disappearance of teenager Gaia Pope.
The Metro and the Daily Mail focus on Communities Secretary Sajid Javid, reporting that he blames "baby boomers" for difficulties faced by younger generations trying to join the property ladder.