Newspaper headlines: Brexit divorce bill 'agreed' and Meghan mania
The news of a possible Brexit deal is the main story on several of the front pages. The Financial Times says Britain has bowed to EU demands and agreed to honour its financial commitments as identified by Brussels.
The paper quotes diplomats as saying the UK would assume liabilities of up to £88.7bn (100bn euros), though net payments, over many decades, could fall to less than half that amount. The Daily Telegraph believes the final figure will be between £40bn and £49bn.
The Guardian says non-stop negotiations behind the scenes have led to what it calls a "broad agreement". But it believes that both sides are trying to avoid talking numbers to help the British government deal with the potentially toxic political fallout.
The Huffpost UK website believes the figures being briefed are deliberately being left open to interpretation.
The Daily Mail says sources in Brussels are hinting that the offer will be enough to persuade the EU to sanction trade talks.
The i believes the two sides are close to a final deal. But it says Britain's offer could face resistance from Tory Brexiteers, who are hostile to giving any more money to the EU.
The Times comments that the Pope ducked a challenge on his visit to Myanmar when he avoided any direct mention of the plight of the minority Rohingya population.
The paper says the Pope faced a difficulty decision, but took the easy way out and missed an opportunity to speak truth to power.
It says he endorsed the dismaying refusal of the country's de-facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to condemn the action of Myanmar's army.
Several papers highlight the possibility of reopening some of the railway lines closed in the Beeching cuts of the 1960s.
The Times identifies a number of possible candidates, including the Wisbech line in Cambridgeshire and the route between Skipton in North Yorkshire and Colne in Lancashire.
The Daily Express says the Beeching closures were a misbegotten policy which deeply affected rural communities and changed the face of Britain. Those who remember the hideous consequences - it says - will be delighted.
The i reports that archaeologists believe they've uncovered the spot where the army of Julius Caesar landed when it attempted to invade Britain in the year 54BC.
It says weaponry and defensive groundwork has been unearthed at Pegwell Bay on the Isle of Thanet in Kent.
The Times says the discovery - which features in a BBC Four documentary - has come as unwelcome news to the town of Walmer further south, which has a plaque on the seafront claiming it was the invasion site.
The Guardian reports a potential breakthrough in the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman serving a five-year jail sentence in Iran.
The paper says the Iranian authorities have conducted a health assessment to determine whether she is fit to remain in prison.
It highlights Iranian media reports that she could be released though it says she might not be allowed to leave Tehran.