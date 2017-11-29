Image caption UK negotiators have bowed to demands from Brussels to pay a gross amount of 97.9bn euros (£86.8bn) in a bid to make a breakthrough in Brexit talks, the Financial Times reports. However, the net figure that Britain will eventually pay - over many decades - is expected to be about 45bn euros, it says.

Image caption The Guardian puts the gross figure at 89bn euros and says the final bill could total between £53bn and £58bn (60-65bn euros). Quoting an unnamed senior EU official, the paper reports the UK appeared to be ready to honour its share of EU unpaid bills accrued over the 44 years of membership of the union.

Image caption The Daily Telegraph says that Britain and the EU have agreed on the Brexit bill, ahead of Monday's meeting between Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Image caption The Times says the deal will mean the UK is paying money to the EU "for decades" - it says payment will be spread over 40 years on a diminishing scale.

Image caption The Metro also leads with news the Britain has allegedly agreed a divorce bill of about £90bn in a bid to allow trade talks to begin with the EU. It says the UK may have agreed to honour commitments, such as pension contributions, which could likely add £40bn to the divorce bill.

Image caption The i says that a deal on the Brexit divorce bill is close as the EU but it adds that the Irish border remains a key stumbling block to progressing to trade talks.

Image caption Diabetes has contributed to a surge in cancer diagnoses worldwide, a study in the Daily Express says. The paper reports that British scientists believe people with a high body mass index (BMI), and diabetes, were behind a 5.6% increase of new cancer cases globally.

Image caption The Daily Mail continues with its reporting on the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with a picture exclusive of the American actress visiting Buckingham Palace as a teenager 21 years ago.

Image caption The Sun says Ms Markle will become a UK citizen when she marries Prince Harry. The paper says the Los Angeles-born actress will take a citizenship test in due course.

Image caption The Daily Mirror also reports that Ms Markle will become a British citizen in the near future, as she prepares to marry Prince Harry in May.

Image caption The Daily Star leads on the story that former Coronation Street star Bruno Langley has admitted groping two women while intoxicated in Manchester on 1 October. The 34-year-old soap actor has been given a 12-month community order. He has left the ITV show but due to ongoing story lines he will appear on-screen until 24 December.

The news of a possible Brexit deal is the main story on several of the front pages. The Financial Times says Britain has bowed to EU demands and agreed to honour its financial commitments as identified by Brussels.

The paper quotes diplomats as saying the UK would assume liabilities of up to £88.7bn (100bn euros), though net payments, over many decades, could fall to less than half that amount. The Daily Telegraph believes the final figure will be between £40bn and £49bn.

The Guardian says non-stop negotiations behind the scenes have led to what it calls a "broad agreement". But it believes that both sides are trying to avoid talking numbers to help the British government deal with the potentially toxic political fallout.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

The Huffpost UK website believes the figures being briefed are deliberately being left open to interpretation.

The Daily Mail says sources in Brussels are hinting that the offer will be enough to persuade the EU to sanction trade talks.

The i believes the two sides are close to a final deal. But it says Britain's offer could face resistance from Tory Brexiteers, who are hostile to giving any more money to the EU.

Image copyright EPA

The Times comments that the Pope ducked a challenge on his visit to Myanmar when he avoided any direct mention of the plight of the minority Rohingya population.

The paper says the Pope faced a difficulty decision, but took the easy way out and missed an opportunity to speak truth to power.

It says he endorsed the dismaying refusal of the country's de-facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to condemn the action of Myanmar's army.

Several papers highlight the possibility of reopening some of the railway lines closed in the Beeching cuts of the 1960s.

The Times identifies a number of possible candidates, including the Wisbech line in Cambridgeshire and the route between Skipton in North Yorkshire and Colne in Lancashire.

The Daily Express says the Beeching closures were a misbegotten policy which deeply affected rural communities and changed the face of Britain. Those who remember the hideous consequences - it says - will be delighted.

The i reports that archaeologists believe they've uncovered the spot where the army of Julius Caesar landed when it attempted to invade Britain in the year 54BC.

It says weaponry and defensive groundwork has been unearthed at Pegwell Bay on the Isle of Thanet in Kent.

The Times says the discovery - which features in a BBC Four documentary - has come as unwelcome news to the town of Walmer further south, which has a plaque on the seafront claiming it was the invasion site.

Image copyright PA

The Guardian reports a potential breakthrough in the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman serving a five-year jail sentence in Iran.

The paper says the Iranian authorities have conducted a health assessment to determine whether she is fit to remain in prison.

It highlights Iranian media reports that she could be released though it says she might not be allowed to leave Tehran.