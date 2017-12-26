Image caption Britons are expected to spend more than £4bn in the Boxing Day sales, the Express reports. The paper adds the "frenzied" shopping spree comes after some eagle-eyed bargain hunters spent £1bn between them in online sales on Christmas Day.

The Times leads on the warning by Jo Johnson that universities must "open minds, not close them" and face tough new penalties if they don't promote freedom of speech.

The paper says the universities minister's defence of open debate comes amid a row at Oxford University, where academics have criticised a professor for arguing that Britain's imperial history was not entirely shameful.

The paper's leader column says the most explicit default for some students and even some academics is not to squarely face controversy in open debate but to shut down ideas deemed offensive.

For its lead, the Guardian says two whistleblowers have claimed that staff in the Home Office's asylum directorate are undertrained, overworked and operating in a "constant state of crisis", as applicants endure long waits to have their cases dealt with.

It says the Home Office staff have also told the paper that asylum case workers are making poor decisions about applications because they are under pressure to focus on more profitable visa applications.

The Home Office strongly denies that financial incentives influence its immigration decisions, and tells the paper: "We have dedicated and hardworking staff who are prepared to go the extra mile to provide a high level of service with what are often complex applications."

The Mail's main story says MPs have warned elitists to stop sneering at ordinary Britons who have hailed the return of blue passports.

According to the paper, Tory MPs say the attacks come from "smug" pro-Remainers who mock anyone "outside their privileged metropolitan comfort zone".

It quotes Andrew Percy, a Conservative former minister as saying: "These people continue to look down their noses at ordinary people who dare to have a different view to them.

"I'm of an age that I've only ever had a burgundy EU passport, but lots of people of my generation welcome the return to tradition as it puts us on a par with proper modern independent countries such as Canada, Australia or Japan."

Following Guatemala's decision to follow the US in recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the Israeli papers report that at least 10 countries have expressed an interest in transferring their embassies to the city. The Times of Israel quotes the deputy foreign minister as saying some of the countries that Israel is in contact with over a possible move are in Europe.

According to the Jerusalem Post Honduras, Guatemala's neighbour to the east, with which Israel has strong ties - is widely believed to be the next country to announce a move.

There's plenty of coverage of the Royal Family's annual gathering for the traditional Christmas Day church service at Sandringham, with the focus on Prince Harry's fiancee, Meghan Markle, making her first public appearance with other members of the family.

The Express says there's no doubt who stole the show. According to the Sun, record crowds turned out to see the royal party, with the numbers swelled by many Americans desperate to catch a glimpse of the US-born actress, who was wearing a chestnut beret, camel coat and boots.

The Sun and the Star both have the headline: "Meggy Xmas!"