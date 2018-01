Image caption

The Mail on Sunday reports that Jo Marney - the girlfriend of UKIP leader Henry Bolton - has been suspended from the party after it was it revealed she made racist comments about Prince Harry's wife-to-be Meghan Markle in a series of messages. Ms Marney has apologised for the language she used but added: "The opinions I expressed were deliberately exaggerated in order to make a point and have, to an extent, been taken out of context".