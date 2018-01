Image caption

The Mail on Sunday reports claims by Channel 4's Dispatches programme that three former cabinet ministers were secretly filmed discussing the possibility of being paid for telling Chinese tycoons how to make money out of Brexit. Former chief whip Andrew Mitchell has strenuously denied any wrongdoing, saying he was the victim of "attempted entrapment" and is "totally innocent", and that it is not against parliamentary rules for an MP to have a second job. Former Hertfordshire MP Peter Lilley also said "it was a tawdry attempt at entrapment". Lord Lansley, who is undergoing cancer treatment, has pre-emptively referred himself to the parliamentary anti-sleaze watchdog, but expects to be cleared.