Newspaper headlines: Worboys allegation and gala 'groping'
Both the Metro and the Daily Mirror lead with the story that a new sexual assault allegation has been made against the "black-cab rapist" John Worboys.
The claim, which dates back to 1997, is being investigated by Scotland Yard after it was reported this month.
The Financial Times leads with its own investigation, accusing some high flyers of low behaviour.
The paper sent two undercover staff to work as hostesses at an all-male charity event in a world famous luxury hotel in central London.
Dressed in "skimpy black outfits with matching underwear and high heels" they witnessed - or heard of - what the paper describes as "groping, lewd comments and requests to join diners in bedrooms."
The agency recruiting the hostesses said it was not aware of any reports of sexual harassment and the hotel said it had a zero-tolerance attitude to behaviour of that kind.
Meanwhile ministers may use the word "colleague" to describe each other on any other day, but Tuesday's cabinet meeting was not distinguished by the warmth of fellow-feeling on display, according to the papers.
The Times says Boris Johnson was subjected to a "mauling" after he publicly called for more money for the NHS, whilst the Daily Telegraph said Chancellor Philip Hammond offered the foreign secretary a "withering injection of disdain."
It was "a tetchy session" says the Guardian, and Mr Johnson was "slapped down" by eight of them, says the Huffington Post.
He was hit so hard that the Sun asks: "Is Bo-Jo set to go-go?"
The Daily Mirror stands behind those putting the boot in, describing Mr Johnson as "a pompous coward, all spin and bluster".
But many of the commentators judge that he was also both right and politically astute, with the i describing him as a "colourful, optimistic voice" in comparison with "a risk averse prime minister".
Health warnings
There is a stark warning to get off the sofa from the Times as "lazy lifestyles" are set to cause a surge in serious illnesses.
A large study predicts that two million older people will suffer four serious disorders - such as cancer, dementia and arthritis - within 20 years if changes are not made.
Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning
The British public are also "hooked on prescription drugs", according to the Daily Telegraph.
The paper says the NHS reckons one in 11 of the population is on addictive drugs such as painkillers and anti-depressants, and two-thirds of those taking them are women.
The Daily Mail highlights another health danger - the life-threatening side-effects that can result when patients on prescription drugs are also taking herbal remedies.
The paper says a quarter of the adult population is using treatments such as St John's wort, ginseng and chamomile, which can mix badly with the other drugs they are on, such as statins and warfarin.
But the benefits of modern medicine are not ignored.
The Daily Express reports on a cheap new super strength tablet - called Flarin - that may bring relief to millions of people with arthritis.
The Daily Mirror also says there a gene therapy which may offer "fresh hope" to those with the condition, which involves injecting genes into joints.
And changing to a healthier lifestyle can come at a price too.
A divorce lawyer tells the Daily Mail that many people relying on unreasonable behaviour to end their marriages now blame their partners for going to the gym every day, turning into a fanatical cyclist, or becoming a vegetarian.