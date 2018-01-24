Image caption A new sexual assault allegation made against John Worboys makes the front page of the Metro. The former black cab driver, who was convicted of 19 offences in 2009, is expected to be released from prison in January. But Scotland Yard is now investigating the fresh claim.

Image caption The i leads with the announcement of a new national security team to tackle "fake news". The paper reports that the "rapid response force" will counter bogus stories planted by foreign powers in order to undermine the UK.

Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that the Union flag will be "eradicated" from Scottish government buildings after the SNP decided it should only be flown once a year. In 2016, the flag flew on 15 occasions next to the Scottish Saltire for a number of royal anniversaries, but 14 of these will be cut, it says.

Image caption Thousands of steaks were pulled from JD Wetherspoon pubs on Tuesday - the chain's steak night - leaving 900 venues without the item on the menu, according to the Sun. A spokesman from the company sent his apologies to all their customers.

Image caption The Times reports on a new study warning middle-aged people that lazy lifestyles could cause a surge in serious illnesses. The paper says more than two million older people will have at least four serious illnesses within 20 years because of the increase of obesity and poor lifestyle choices.

Image caption A new pill to "fight the pain" of arthritis could give relief to millions of sufferers, according to the Daily Express. The paper says the drug - called Flarin - could be as effective as ibuprofen with just half a dose and would cost as little as 26p per tablet.

Image caption The Daily Mail reports on warnings from scientists that mixing herbal remedies with prescription drugs could produce dangerous side effects. The paper says common drugs, such as statins and warfarin, could be among those affected.

Image caption The Daily Star pictures a number of the celebrities attending Tuesday's National Television Awards, and reports there is a split on the cobbles as older stars of Coronation Street with "gentle humour" are nearing retirement, whilst younger cast members are keen to tackle "grittier plots".

Both the Metro and the Daily Mirror lead with the story that a new sexual assault allegation has been made against the "black-cab rapist" John Worboys.

The claim, which dates back to 1997, is being investigated by Scotland Yard after it was reported this month.

The Financial Times leads with its own investigation, accusing some high flyers of low behaviour.

The paper sent two undercover staff to work as hostesses at an all-male charity event in a world famous luxury hotel in central London.

Dressed in "skimpy black outfits with matching underwear and high heels" they witnessed - or heard of - what the paper describes as "groping, lewd comments and requests to join diners in bedrooms."

The agency recruiting the hostesses said it was not aware of any reports of sexual harassment and the hotel said it had a zero-tolerance attitude to behaviour of that kind.

Image caption The black-tie event was only attended by men

Meanwhile ministers may use the word "colleague" to describe each other on any other day, but Tuesday's cabinet meeting was not distinguished by the warmth of fellow-feeling on display, according to the papers.

The Times says Boris Johnson was subjected to a "mauling" after he publicly called for more money for the NHS, whilst the Daily Telegraph said Chancellor Philip Hammond offered the foreign secretary a "withering injection of disdain."

It was "a tetchy session" says the Guardian, and Mr Johnson was "slapped down" by eight of them, says the Huffington Post.

He was hit so hard that the Sun asks: "Is Bo-Jo set to go-go?"

The Daily Mirror stands behind those putting the boot in, describing Mr Johnson as "a pompous coward, all spin and bluster".

But many of the commentators judge that he was also both right and politically astute, with the i describing him as a "colourful, optimistic voice" in comparison with "a risk averse prime minister".

Health warnings

There is a stark warning to get off the sofa from the Times as "lazy lifestyles" are set to cause a surge in serious illnesses.

A large study predicts that two million older people will suffer four serious disorders - such as cancer, dementia and arthritis - within 20 years if changes are not made.

The British public are also "hooked on prescription drugs", according to the Daily Telegraph.

The paper says the NHS reckons one in 11 of the population is on addictive drugs such as painkillers and anti-depressants, and two-thirds of those taking them are women.

The Daily Mail highlights another health danger - the life-threatening side-effects that can result when patients on prescription drugs are also taking herbal remedies.

The paper says a quarter of the adult population is using treatments such as St John's wort, ginseng and chamomile, which can mix badly with the other drugs they are on, such as statins and warfarin.

Image copyright PA Image caption Modern medicines has its pros and cons, according to Wednesday's papers

But the benefits of modern medicine are not ignored.

The Daily Express reports on a cheap new super strength tablet - called Flarin - that may bring relief to millions of people with arthritis.

The Daily Mirror also says there a gene therapy which may offer "fresh hope" to those with the condition, which involves injecting genes into joints.

And changing to a healthier lifestyle can come at a price too.

A divorce lawyer tells the Daily Mail that many people relying on unreasonable behaviour to end their marriages now blame their partners for going to the gym every day, turning into a fanatical cyclist, or becoming a vegetarian.