Newspaper headlines: BBC pay 'backlash' and speeding 'crackdown'
The review of on-air pay at the BBC comes in for plenty of scrutiny.
The Guardian says the conclusion that there was no evidence of gender bias in pay decisions has sparked an angry backlash from women at the corporation.
The Times reports that the new pay framework announced by the BBC will benefit a larger number of men than women - a prospect which, the paper says, threatens to inflame tensions at a time when many women feel their complaints about pay inequality have not been taken seriously.
In an editorial, the Daily Mail dismisses the report as navel-gazing. The real question, it claims, is how such a bureaucratic behemoth as the BBC can adapt to survive in the multi-channel age.
'Flimsy forecast of doom'
The Times urges the government to publish a leaked research paper which suggests that in a number of possible scenarios, the British economy would be worse off after we leave the EU.
The paper argues that the document was produced to inform seismic policy choices and voters should know what it says.
The Daily Mirror also calls for the research to be made public, arguing that both Leavers and Remainers have a right to know what is predicted for when we quit the EU.
The Sun on the other hand dismisses it as a "flimsy forecast of doom". Even if the predictions were true, it says, they wouldn't deter one Leave campaigner.
And writing on the website ConservativeHome, Mark Wallace says such research makes great headlines, but it does not change minds to anything like the degree that some might imagine or wish.
A former government chief scientist has made an outspoken attack on German carmakers for rigging diesel exhaust tests, the lead story in the Daily Telegraph says.
Interviewed in the paper, Professor Sir David King said there had been a "very, very large" number of early fatalities due to nitrogen oxide poisoning in Britain - and the manufacturers had "blood on their hands".
Meanwhile, Britain's most senior traffic police officer has said motorists should be punished for speeding - even if they are just one mile an hour over the limit, according to the Daily Mail.
Chief Constable Anthony Bangham has called for an end to officers allowing a 10% "buffer" over the signposted limit.
In what the paper describes as a "radical departure from the status quo", he also says traffic awareness courses are being used too widely and he calls on traffic officers to stop being 'apologetic' for handing out speeding tickets.
Roman fool's gold
In its lead story, the Times reports that property developers in England could lose planning permission on unused land as a way of speeding up housebuilding.
In an interview with the paper, the housing secretary Sajid Javid said developers and landowners could expect a "muscular" approach to drive up the supply of new homes, including greater use of compulsory purchase powers.
And finally, the Daily Telegraph is among a number of papers to carry the story of two metal detectorists who discovered what they thought was a hoard of Roman coins in a Suffolk field.
Paul Adams and Andy Samson could not believe their luck and estimated the find to be worth about £250,000, says the Daily Mail.
Imagine their dismay when they discovered the coins were fake and had been left behind by a television crew after filming a scene for the comedy series the Detectorists about a pair of fictional treasure hunters.