Image caption The Guardian leads on PwC's review of the pay of on-air staff at the BBC which concluded there was "no gender bias" regarding wages at the corporation. The paper says the review has sparked an "angry backlash", with the BBC Women campaign group dismissing the findings.

Image caption Metro says female presenters at the BBC have reacted with anger and disbelief at the review's findings, accusing bosses of a "whitewash".

Image caption The Times says the BBC pay review risks inflaming tensions as more men than women will receive rises as a consequence of its aim to impose a clear structure on salaries. Its lead story reports that property developers in England are to lose planning permission on unused land if they fail to hit construction targets, under government plans to kickstart housebuilding.

Image caption Britain's leading traffic police chief is calling for a "dramatic" crackdown on speeding drivers, reports the Daily Mail. The paper says Chief Constable Anthony Bangham is calling for an end to "soft" treatment and for motorists to be punished even if they are just 1mph over the limit.

Image caption The Sun reports a "pint-sized lightly armed" Royal Navy minehunter was deployed to intercept two Russian attack submarines. The Sun claims HMS Cattistcok was sent as the Navy is short of warships. Officials said it was the "most appropriate vessel for this particular task at that time".

Image caption The i reports a group of charities and care organisations are calling on the government to boost funding for care services. In a letter to the paper, the group says people with dementia, cancer, MS and other conditions are struggling to get the help they need.

Image caption The Daily Mirror leads with a report which suggests the UK has the worst survival rates for prostate, pancreatic and lung cancer in the five largest EU nations. The paper says campaigners attribute the situation to funding levels in the NHS.

Image caption The Daily Express describes the leak of a government document claiming the UK will be worse off outside the European Union as a "secret plot to derail Brexit". Brexit Minister Steve Baker told MPs the paper was a "selective interpretation", reports the Express.

Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports the UK's former chief scientist has criticised German car-makers over rigged diesel exhaust tests. Prof David King says he was duped over the technology and VW, BMW and Daimler have "blood on their hands" as emissions have contributed to deaths.

Image caption The Financial Times reports Amazon's plans to enter the US healthcare industry in a joint venture with Berkshire Hathaway and JP Morgan Chase. The announcement wiped billions of dollars from the share value of the sector's biggest firms, says the FT.

Image caption David Beckham is pictured on the front page of the Daily Star outside a Miami night club after the announcement of his franchise to launch a Major League Soccer team in the city.

The review of on-air pay at the BBC comes in for plenty of scrutiny.

The Guardian says the conclusion that there was no evidence of gender bias in pay decisions has sparked an angry backlash from women at the corporation.

Image copyright Reuters

The Times reports that the new pay framework announced by the BBC will benefit a larger number of men than women - a prospect which, the paper says, threatens to inflame tensions at a time when many women feel their complaints about pay inequality have not been taken seriously.

In an editorial, the Daily Mail dismisses the report as navel-gazing. The real question, it claims, is how such a bureaucratic behemoth as the BBC can adapt to survive in the multi-channel age.

'Flimsy forecast of doom'

The Times urges the government to publish a leaked research paper which suggests that in a number of possible scenarios, the British economy would be worse off after we leave the EU.

The paper argues that the document was produced to inform seismic policy choices and voters should know what it says.

Image copyright PA

The Daily Mirror also calls for the research to be made public, arguing that both Leavers and Remainers have a right to know what is predicted for when we quit the EU.

The Sun on the other hand dismisses it as a "flimsy forecast of doom". Even if the predictions were true, it says, they wouldn't deter one Leave campaigner.

And writing on the website ConservativeHome, Mark Wallace says such research makes great headlines, but it does not change minds to anything like the degree that some might imagine or wish.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

A former government chief scientist has made an outspoken attack on German carmakers for rigging diesel exhaust tests, the lead story in the Daily Telegraph says.

Interviewed in the paper, Professor Sir David King said there had been a "very, very large" number of early fatalities due to nitrogen oxide poisoning in Britain - and the manufacturers had "blood on their hands".

Meanwhile, Britain's most senior traffic police officer has said motorists should be punished for speeding - even if they are just one mile an hour over the limit, according to the Daily Mail.

Image copyright PA

Chief Constable Anthony Bangham has called for an end to officers allowing a 10% "buffer" over the signposted limit.

In what the paper describes as a "radical departure from the status quo", he also says traffic awareness courses are being used too widely and he calls on traffic officers to stop being 'apologetic' for handing out speeding tickets.

Roman fool's gold

In its lead story, the Times reports that property developers in England could lose planning permission on unused land as a way of speeding up housebuilding.

In an interview with the paper, the housing secretary Sajid Javid said developers and landowners could expect a "muscular" approach to drive up the supply of new homes, including greater use of compulsory purchase powers.

And finally, the Daily Telegraph is among a number of papers to carry the story of two metal detectorists who discovered what they thought was a hoard of Roman coins in a Suffolk field.

Paul Adams and Andy Samson could not believe their luck and estimated the find to be worth about £250,000, says the Daily Mail.

Imagine their dismay when they discovered the coins were fake and had been left behind by a television crew after filming a scene for the comedy series the Detectorists about a pair of fictional treasure hunters.