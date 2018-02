Image caption

The Sunday Times reports on an alleged plot by Brexiteers to build a "dream team" at No 10. It says Tory MPs have warned the prime minister will face a coup if she insists on moving forward with plans to keep the UK in the customs union. The paper reveals Eurosceptics have urged the foreign secretary to consider a pact which would see Michael Gove as deputy prime minister and Jacob Rees-Mogg appointed the chancellor. It also claims despite Boris Johnson offering support to Theresa May, he told plotters he was "ready" for a future leadership contest.