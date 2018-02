Image caption

The Times reports Tory ministers could reach a compromise over whether Britain will remain in the customs union this week. It says the "war cabinet" will ask Brexiteers including Boris Johnson and Michael Gove to agree to a "time-limited" extension of certain elements of the existing customs union. The paper claims a source believes Mr Gove would be attracted to the idea as he had been given his role in Defra "in the expectation of absolute loyalty on other things".