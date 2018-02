Image caption

Some of Sunday's front pages follow up on the Oxfam allegations that have dominated the news over the past couple of days. The Observer reports that the charity is facing fresh claims of staff involvement with prostitution at a second country, Chad. Oxfam says its staff in Chad lived under a strict curfew and it highlighted its 2011 investigation resulted in the creation of a dedicated safeguarding team. Meanwhile, the paper's lead story focuses on Labour's attack on the privatised water industry, calling the amount in dividends paid to shareholders "scandalous".