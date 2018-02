Image caption

"Oxfam ignored warnings on Haiti staff", says the Times, reporting that the charity knew of concerns about the conduct of two of the men caught up in the Haiti scandal before they were appointed to senior roles. The paper says the two men had worked together in Chad before being sent to Haiti after the devastating 2010 earthquake. The Times' main lead says the prime minister overruled the Home Office to insist that EU citizens who arrived during a Brexit transition period would not have the automatic right to remain in the country.