Just three days after the widely-reported news that the number of first-time buyers had hit an all-time high, the Daily Telegraph reverts to the more usual doom and gloom typical for a news story about young people and their hopes of ever owning their own home. Under the headline "Middle-class millennials priced out of housing", it highlights a study that says just one in four young middle-income families own their own home, down from two-thirds in the 1990s.