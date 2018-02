Image caption

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been warned by more than 80 senior party figures to rethink his Brexit stance, reports the Observer. The paper claims the "alliance" says Mr Corbyn will not be able to fund investments in schools, hospitals and social care unless the UK stays in the single market. The group of MPs, MEPs, council leaders, peers and trade unionists say Labour's "pursuit of social justice" depends on avoiding a "multi-billion-pound hit to public finances" - what they say leaving the single market would cause.