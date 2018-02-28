Newspaper headlines: 'Snow storm chaos' and prospect of hard Irish border raised

By BBC News Staff
  • 28 February 2018
Image caption The photograph of a huge snow cloud looming over London features on a number of Wednesday's front pages. It's the "Rage Of The Beast", says the Daily Mirror, which reports that four people died in the wintry weather that swept across the UK on Tuesday. A number of schools were shut and trains and flights were disrupted, the paper says.
Image caption The "killer freeze" is set to get worse, warns the Daily Express. It says Storm Emma is threatening widespread chaos.
Image caption Using the same picture, the Metro says this is the moment the "monster weather snow bomb" from the east hit the capital on Tuesday.
Image caption "Snowmageddon", is the headline for the Daily Star, which also reports on the snowy weather and the "beast from the east". The UK is set to endure the coldest week for 30 years, the newspaper says.
Image caption The Guardian reports that a heatwave in the Arctic is causing blizzards in Europe. It says Greenland has already experienced 61 hours above freezing in 2018 - more than three times as many as any previous year.
Image caption The Telegraph leads on a leaked letter written by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to Theresa May, in which it's claimed there could be a hard Irish border after Brexit. The newspaper reports Mr Johnson said if a hard border was reintroduced in Ireland, it would not significantly affect trade across the UK's land border with the EU.
Image caption The i says Tory rebels are threatening a showdown with Theresa May. Up to 15 MPs are ready to defy whips and support a cross-party amendment for the customs union, the newspaper says.
Image caption The Financial Times leads on the ongoing takeover battle at Sky. Comcast's bid for the company could thwart Rupert Murdoch's plan to acquire the 61% of Sky his 21st Century Fox does not already own, the paper says.
Image caption The Sun features a story about the will of Sir Elton John's late mother. The paper says the star was bequeathed two ceramic urns, while other family members received money.

