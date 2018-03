Image caption

Many of the papers feature reaction to the EU's proposal of a "common regulatory area" after Brexit on the island of Ireland, if no other solution is found. "Hands Off Our Borders", says the Metro, reporting on the reaction of Theresa May, who accused Brussels of trying to break up the UK. Like most of the other papers it carries picture of snow and the "Fab Four" - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Cambridge - at their first joint engagement.