Newspaper headlines: The £1bn a day cost of the 'Beast from the East'

By BBC News Staff
  • 3 March 2018
Image caption The so-called Beast from the East has cost the UK economy an estimated £1bn a day, according to the Observer. It says gridlocked motorways, empty restaurants and idle diggers could halve GDP growth in the first three months of the year.
Image caption "Internet giants 'profit' from pop-up brothels" is the front page headline of the Sunday Times. It says the National Crime Agency has accused some of the world's biggest firms of "making profits" from the trafficking of women, who it says often end up working in temporary sex clubs and massage parlours.
Image caption The "fragile peace" in the Conservative Party has been "blown apart", says the Mail on Sunday, which reports that a key ally of Boris Johnson has launched an "astonishing attack" on the government. It says the MP accused Downing Street of leaking a memo from the foreign secretary.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph says the BBC is facing a revolt by presenters being pursued by what it says was the corporation's "industrial-level tax avoidance". It says there is growing anger that the BBC is continuing to deny that presenters were "pressured" into setting up personal service companies.

No other newspapers made the front pages of their early editions available to the BBC.

