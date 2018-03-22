Image copyright Home Office/Getty

"Sacre Bleu!" declares the Daily Mail as it reports that Britain's traditional blue passports, to be reintroduced after Brexit, are to be made by an EU firm. The Daily Telegraph has the same story and says that in a move set to infuriate Brexiteers, a Franco-Dutch company has undercut rivals, including a British firm. The chairman of the European Scrutiny Committee, Sir Bill Cash, tells the Telegraph the decision is "completely wrong and unnecessary".

The Sun quotes the former cabinet minister, Priti Patel, saying the move is "disgraceful" and "perverse". There's been no official confirmation of a pending deal - a statement from The Home Office says it's running a fair and open competition to deliver a high quality and secure product that offers the best value for money.

The Huffington Post believes that the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, offered no apology in his statement which admitted that mistakes were made over the handling of users' data. The Politico website says that Mr Zuckerberg has "finally" addressed the controversy and talks of employees "clamouring" for him to do so. For the Times, Mark Zuckerberg went missing when he was needed the most. "Head Zuck in the sand" is the Sun's headline as it reports claims from a former Facebook manager that the company knew about the risk of a data breach, but turned a blind eye.

Boris Johnson's comments that President Putin will use the World Cup like Hitler used the 1936 Olympics are widely reported, and so is the Russian outrage at the parallel drawn by the foreign secretary. The Daily Mirror takes issue with Mr Johnson, saying that whatever Vladimir Putin is, he isn't Adolph Hitler. Yes, says the Mirror, Mr Putin may exploit the World Cup but it's "stupid" for Boris Johnson to bracket him with "the Nazi mass exterminator".

The Daily Express presses the foreign secretary for a proper advisory notice on whether or not it's safe to travel to the World Cup. And as for comparing Mr Putin with Hitler, it says, we can only issue a fervent prayer that history will not repeat itself.

Teachers are leading public sector demands for a salary rise after health service staff clinched a deal worth at least 6.5% according to the i newspaper. The Guardian agrees that teachers have been buoyed by the settlement for NHS staff, with the largest teaching union calling for a 5% pay increase for school staff. The Sun argues that we simply cannot afford an across-the-board bonanza. The Times says what it calls "an exceptional deal" must not open the floodgates to claims from other public sector workers.

The Times also reveals a future of relaxation with robot tables, robot cushions and even robot slippers that move into position at the touch of a button. But the paper quickly disappoints, revealing that there are no plans to sell the slippers commercially.