The FT reports on the future of GKN - "Britain's oldest engineers". With six days to go before shareholders decide whether to support a takeover bid by Melrose Industries, the FT says one big shareholder, Elliott Advisors, is supporting the bid. However the industry lobby group, ADS, is calling on the government to block the takeover. The FT also reports on the news that Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, has deleted his companies' Facebook pages following the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal.