Image caption The Telegraph leads on government plans to introduce a tax of up to 22p on plastic bottles to stem the “tide of rubbish flowing into the seas”. It says the scheme could be similar to those used in Germany, Denmark and Sweden, where consumers get money back when they return bottles.

Image caption The Times calls Environment Secretary Michael Gove's plastic plans "more radical than expected", and puts the possible charge for drinks cans and bottles at 20p.

Image caption The bottle deposit plans could see "reverse" vending machines be introduced in the UK, the i reports, where consumers receive cash rewards for their plastic bottles.

Image caption The Guardian leads on an apology from the fire service over its response to last year’s Manchester attack, adding that the city's mayor Andy Burnham has called for "inflexible" terror response rules to be rethought. Warning: Some people may find the below image distressing.

Image caption Firefighters asked victims of the Manchester Arena bombing to “forgive us”, writes the Daily Express, amid reports that crews were sent away from the scene of the blast.

Image caption The government has intervened in Melrose's bid to buy engineering firm GKN, in what the FT calls the “largest domestic hostile takeover in almost a decade”. It says Whitehall has “scant grounds” to make last-minute demands on the proposed takeover.

Image caption The Labour party has a "backlog" of 74 allegations of anti-Jewish sentiment within the party, according to the Daily Mail. It says the complaints, dating back more than two years, led to suspensions rather than expulsions. A spokesman for Labour told the paper it was committed to challenging anti-Semitism.

Image caption Retail tycoon Sir Philip Green could keep his knighthood after officials ruled he would not face a ban on being a director over the BHS collapse, the Mirror reports.

Image caption The Daily Star says 60 days of "glorious sunshine" are on their way to the UK this May, which it says will be a welcome relief from the recent cold weather.

Image caption A convicted terrorist who helped groom young boys, Muhammad Abid, was allowed two council flats for himself and his wife, according to The Sun.

The Guardian leads with calls for an overhaul of what it says are "inflexible" rules on responding to terror attacks.

It says Lord Kerslake's review of how emergency services responded to the Manchester Arena suicide bombing revealed havoc, disarray and problems with communication.

The Daily Express calls the report "damning", and says it made "horrifying reading".

On its front page, the paper highlights an apology by a Manchester firefighter who said he "felt nothing but guilt" because crews were not allowed to the scene until two hours after the explosion.

The Express, like many papers, defends the firefighters - but says something went very wrong with the system.

An editorial in The Times says all big cities must have plans that work at once - and they must act on the Kerslake recommendations.

The Daily Mail says Labour sources have told it there is a backlog of 74 allegations of anti-Semitism for the party to investigate.

It says some date back more than two years, and include "shocking cases" from Holocaust denial to outright hatred of Jewish people.

Huffpost says that members of the shadow cabinet were "visibly upset" yesterday when their meeting discussed the row.

One source says that Jeremy Corbyn tried to gloss over the issue, although another - described as "close to the leader" - vehemently denied that, and said he had raised it in his opening remarks.

The Jewish Chronicle describes the meeting as being "rocked by tensions", adding that there was "a lot of unease in the room".

It says Lady Chakrabarti - who wrote a report on anti-Semitism for Labour in 2016 - raised the party's continued failure to deal with Ken Livingstone on four occasions during the meeting.

The Sun says Labour backbenchers want Mr Corbyn to employ more staff, and put resources in place to clear the backlog of cases.

Pregnancy postponed

The Daily Telegraph reports that women putting off motherhood means that those over 40 are - for the first time - the only age group in England and Wales with a growing pregnancy rate.

It says the figures from the Office for National Statistics show the biggest falls were in the youngest age groups, with fewer women in their early 20s getting pregnant than at any point since 2000.

The Times says this is good for women, who are asserting more control over when they have children, and for society - as parents have more life experience and children have a wider range of role models.

There's a warning in The Times which the paper believes will strike fear into the heart of any parent preparing to bath their child: "Rubber ducks are so filthy, they can kill".

It quotes a Swiss study which found most of the toys contained bacteria and fungi, and had "a dense and slimy biofilm on the inner surface".

The Mail says the warm and humid environment of the bathroom is an ideal breeding ground for bugs.

The Sun warns children could get infections if they're squirted with water from the ducks.

It headlines the report: "Just when you thought it was safe to get back in the bathwater".