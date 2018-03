Image caption

The Times leads with a separate story following its own investigation into the results of public consultations in the UK. According to the newspaper, more than 1,600 consultations have been commissioned since the 2015 election but nearly a third have not been completed, meaning tens of millions of pounds has potentially been wasted. Meanwhile, an interview given by the Pope to an Italian newspaper columnist also makes the front, in which the pontiff is said to have suggested to the journalist that "hell doesn't exist".