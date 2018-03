Image caption

FT Weekend leads with the latest on the £8bn takeover of GKN, one of Britain's oldest engineering firms. The paper reports that the acquisition by Melrose Industries is facing scrutiny from Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson. Also on the front is a report suggesting Facebook was informed that the app at the centre of the Cambridge Analytica scandal might sell on users' data. The FT says it has seen the app's updated terms and conditions which were sent to the social media firm. Facebook says its policies in 2014, when the data was collected, banned developers from selling, licensing or purchasing data.